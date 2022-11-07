Trending
Advertisement
TV
Nov. 7, 2022 / 8:37 AM

Jimmy Kimmel to host the Oscars on March 12

By Karen Butler
1/5
Jimmy Kimmel, seen here with wife, Molly McNearney, is set to host the Oscars for a third time in 2023. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/79fc0b5016c6e272a8190e642ee7e6f3/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Jimmy Kimmel, seen here with wife, Molly McNearney, is set to host the Oscars for a third time in 2023. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 7 (UPI) -- Comedian Jimmy Kimmel is set to host the 95th Oscars ceremony in Los Angeles on March 12.

The gala honoring excellence in cinema will air on ABC, the home of Kimmel's late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Advertisement

Kimmel previously hosted the Oscars broadcasts in 2017 and 2018.

Glenn Weiss and Ricky Kirshner will serve as executive producers and showrunners for the 2023 prize presentation by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

"Jimmy is the perfect host to help us recognize the incredible artists and films of our 95th Oscars. His love of movies, live TV expertise, and ability to connect with our global audiences will create an unforgettable experience for our millions of viewers worldwide," Academy CEO Bill Kramer and Academy President Janet Yang said in a joint statement Monday.

"With Kimmel, Weiss and Kirshner's fresh perspective and masterful guidance, the Oscars will celebrate its rich 95-year history, the collaborative nature of moviemaking, and our diverse, dynamic and deeply creative community of filmmakers."

Regina Hall, Amy Schumer, and Wanda Sykes hosted the 2022 edition of the Oscars.

Advertisement

Kimmel joked that being invited to host for a third time is either "a great honor or a trap."

"Either way, I am grateful to the Academy for asking me so quickly after everyone good said no," he added.

Read More

'Poldark' icon Aidan Turner drawn to flawed, modern 'Suspect' role Daniel Radcliffe: 'Al Yankovic Story' goes for laughs, not accuracy, realism George Lopez's new sitcom mines real-life family dysfunction for laughs Randall Park, Melissa Fumero: Netflix's 'Blockbuster' an ode to human connection

Latest Headlines

First episode of 'Stranger Things' Season 5 gets a title
TV // 56 minutes ago
First episode of 'Stranger Things' Season 5 gets a title
Nov. 7 (UPI) -- Netflix has released the title for the first episode of "Stranger Things" Season 5.
Joey Lawrence, Le'Veon Bell get the boot on 'Masked Singer'
TV // 1 hour ago
Joey Lawrence, Le'Veon Bell get the boot on 'Masked Singer'
Nov. 7 (UPI) -- Actor Joey Lawrence and professional football player Le'Veon Bell were eliminated in Sunday night's episode of "The Masked Singer."
Dave Chappelle to guest host 'Saturday Night Live' on Nov. 12
TV // 1 day ago
Dave Chappelle to guest host 'Saturday Night Live' on Nov. 12
Nov. 6 (UPI) -- Comedian Dave Chappelle is set to guest host the next edition of "Saturday Night Live."
Amy Schumer, 'SNL' send up 'The Watcher'
TV // 1 day ago
Amy Schumer, 'SNL' send up 'The Watcher'
Nov. 6 (UPI) -- This weekend's "Saturday Night Live" guest host Amy Schumer appeared in a sketch lampooning the Netflix thriller, "The Watcher. "
Next season will be the last for 'Whose Line Is It Anyway?' on CW
TV // 1 day ago
Next season will be the last for 'Whose Line Is It Anyway?' on CW
Nov. 5 (UPI) -- Colin Mochrie says the next season of his long-running improvisational comedy, "Whose Line Is It Anyway?," will be its last on The CW.
No Season 5 for 'Westworld' on HBO
TV // 2 days ago
No Season 5 for 'Westworld' on HBO
Nov. 5 (UPI) -- HBO has canceled its science-fiction series, "Westworld," after four seasons.
'The Gentlemen': Kaya Scodelario, Giancarlo Esposito join Netflix series
TV // 2 days ago
'The Gentlemen': Kaya Scodelario, Giancarlo Esposito join Netflix series
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Kaya Scodelario, Giancarlo Esposito and Vinnie Jones will star with Theo James in the Netflix series "The Gentlemen," based on the Guy Ritchie film.
'Heartstopper' adds 3 to Season 2 cast
TV // 2 days ago
'Heartstopper' adds 3 to Season 2 cast
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- "Call My Agent!" star Thibault de Montalembert, Bel Priestley and Ash Self will join Joe Locke and Kit Connor in the Netflix series "Heartstopper."
Alice Englert, Nicholas Denton explore 'Liaisons' characters' vulnerability
TV // 2 days ago
Alice Englert, Nicholas Denton explore 'Liaisons' characters' vulnerability
LOS ANGELES, Nov. 4 (UPI) -- "Dangerous Liaisons" stars Alice Englert and Nicholas Denton say the Starz prequel series show their characters in a more vulnerable state than the original book and film adaptation.
'Poldark' icon Aidan Turner drawn to flawed, modern 'Suspect' role
TV // 2 days ago
'Poldark' icon Aidan Turner drawn to flawed, modern 'Suspect' role
NEW YORK, Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Aidan Turner said one of the reasons he wanted to star in the British thriller "The Suspect" is because it gives him the chance to tell a modern story. It's streaming on Sundance Now.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Andy Taylor misses Duran Duran's Rock Hall induction due to cancer battle
Andy Taylor misses Duran Duran's Rock Hall induction due to cancer battle
Dave Chappelle to guest host 'Saturday Night Live' on Nov. 12
Dave Chappelle to guest host 'Saturday Night Live' on Nov. 12
People's 2022 Sexiest Man Alive to be announced Monday
People's 2022 Sexiest Man Alive to be announced Monday
Writer, director, Broadway star Douglas McGrath dead at 64
Writer, director, Broadway star Douglas McGrath dead at 64
Nick Carter mourns late 'baby brother' Aaron Carter
Nick Carter mourns late 'baby brother' Aaron Carter
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement