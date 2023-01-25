Trending
Jan. 25, 2023 / 11:48 AM

'Daisy Jones & the Six' teaser: Riley Keough takes the stage in Amazon series

By Annie Martin
1/5
Riley Keough plays Daisy Jones in the new series "Daisy Jones &amp; the Six." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Riley Keough plays Daisy Jones in the new series "Daisy Jones & the Six." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Amazon is giving a glimpse of the new series Daisy Jones & the Six.

Prime Video shared a teaser trailer for the musical drama Wednesday featuring Riley Keough, Camila Morrone and Sam Claflin.

Daisy Jones & the Six is based on the Taylor Jenkins Reid novel of the same name. The show follows the rise and eventual split of Daisy Jones & the Six, a fictional rock band that skyrockets to fame in the 1970s.

Daisy Jones & the Six is presented as a documentary. The teaser shows the band take to the stage and perform "Regret Me," one of 24 original songs written and recorded by the cast for the show.

"In 1977, Daisy Jones & the Six were on top of the world. Fronted by two charismatic lead singers -- Daisy Jones (Keough) and Billy Dunne (Claflin) -- the band had risen from obscurity to fame. And then, after a sold-out show at Chicago's Soldier Field, they called it quits. Now, decades later, the band members finally agree to reveal the truth. This is the story of how an iconic band imploded at the height of its powers," an official description reads.

Will Harrison, Suki Waterhouse, Josh Whitehouse, Sebastian Chacon, Nabiyah Be and Tom Wright also star.

Daisy Jones & the Six is created by Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber, with Neustadter and Will Graham as executive producers and co-showrunners. Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter also executive produce, with Reid as a producer.

Daisy Jones & the Six premieres March 3 on Prime Video, with subsequent episodes to be released Fridays.

Keough is the daughter of late singer Lisa Marie Presley, who died Jan. 12 at age 54, and the granddaughter of late rock and roll legend Elvis Presley.

