Trending
Advertisement
Movies
Jan. 24, 2023 / 7:29 AM

Watch live: Academy announces 2023 Oscar nominations

By Annie Martin
1/2
Riz Ahmed (pictured) and Allison Williams will announce the nominees for the 95th Academy Awards at a ceremony Tuesday. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
Riz Ahmed (pictured) and Allison Williams will announce the nominees for the 95th Academy Awards at a ceremony Tuesday. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Nominations for the 2023 Academy Awards will be announced Tuesday.

Riz Ahmed and Allison Williams will unveil the nominees for this year's Oscars at a ceremony at Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Advertisement

The event will air live at 8:30 a.m. EST on Good Morning America, Oscar.com, Oscars.org and the Academy's official Twitter, YouTube and Facebook pages.

The first round of announcements will include nominees in supporting acting and screenplay categories, while the second round will unveil nominations in leading acting, directing and best picture categories.

The 95th annual Academy Awards will take place March 12 at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel will host the ceremony for a third time.

Read More

'Abbott Elementary,' 'House of the Dragon,' 'Banshees' win big at the Golden Globes 2023 awards show schedule: How to watch 'Trainwreck' director Judd Apatow to host DGA Awards

Latest Headlines

Netflix picks up 'Fair Play' film after Sundance premiere
Movies // 1 hour ago
Netflix picks up 'Fair Play' film after Sundance premiere
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Netflix has announced it bought the worldwide rights to "Fair Play," which recently had its premiere at the Sundance Film Festival.
Sundance movie review: 'You Hurt My Feelings' soothes relatable pain with humor
Movies // 1 hour ago
Sundance movie review: 'You Hurt My Feelings' soothes relatable pain with humor
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- "You Hurt My Feelings" is a cringe comedy about toxic positivity. It's funny because it's true and full of uncomfortable situations everyone has experienced.
Sundance movie review: Refreshing 'Shortcomings' calls out obnoxious movie characters
Movies // 10 hours ago
Sundance movie review: Refreshing 'Shortcomings' calls out obnoxious movie characters
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- "Shortcomings" is a relationship dramedy that points out the toxicity of some of the behavior movies take for granted.
Sundance movie review: 'Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields' makes powerful social commentary
Movies // 13 hours ago
Sundance movie review: 'Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields' makes powerful social commentary
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- The docuseries "Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields" is an informative and emotional look at the subject's life which illustrates social pressures the media put on women in the past, and continues to.
Sundance movie review: 'Theater Camp' is loving, laugh-filled ode to drama
Movies // 17 hours ago
Sundance movie review: 'Theater Camp' is loving, laugh-filled ode to drama
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- "Theater Camp" is a comedy about theater camp, and the cast and filmmakers have fun with theater types because they know them -- and probably are them.
Sundance movie review: Extreme 'Infinity Pool' captures descent into depravity
Movies // 18 hours ago
Sundance movie review: Extreme 'Infinity Pool' captures descent into depravity
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- "Infinity Pool" explores what can happen when wealthy tourists take advantage of a local custom that enables worse behavior than they can commit back home.
'Dungeons & Dragons' trailer: Chris Pine assembles team of adventurers
Movies // 18 hours ago
'Dungeons & Dragons' trailer: Chris Pine assembles team of adventurers
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves," a fantasy adventure film starring Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez and Regé-Jean Page, opens in March.
Ben Affleck-directed Nike project, 'Air' gets April theatrical release
Movies // 19 hours ago
Ben Affleck-directed Nike project, 'Air' gets April theatrical release
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Ben Affleck's Nike film "Air :is heading for a theatrical release April 5 in a first-ever deal between Amazon Studios and Warner Brothers Pictures, the streamer announced Monday,
'Blonde,' 'Good Mourning' lead field in Razzie nominations
Movies // 1 day ago
'Blonde,' 'Good Mourning' lead field in Razzie nominations
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Marilyn Monroe biopic "Blonde" led the field with eight Golden Raspberry Award nominations, recognizing the worst in cinema for 2022, on Monday.
Sundance movie review: Rich Brian rap powers touching 'Jamojaya'
Movies // 1 day ago
Sundance movie review: Rich Brian rap powers touching 'Jamojaya'
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Brian Imanuel, aka Rich Brian, makes his acting debut in "Jamojaya," a poignant tale about fathers and sons and the recording industry.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Beyoncé performs in Dubai, daughter Blue Ivy joins her onstage
Beyoncé performs in Dubai, daughter Blue Ivy joins her onstage
Sundance movie review: Extreme 'Infinity Pool' captures descent into depravity
Sundance movie review: Extreme 'Infinity Pool' captures descent into depravity
Ineitha Lynnette Hardaway of Diamond and Silk fame dies at 51
Ineitha Lynnette Hardaway of Diamond and Silk fame dies at 51
'Blonde,' 'Good Mourning' lead field in Razzie nominations
'Blonde,' 'Good Mourning' lead field in Razzie nominations
Taylor Handley: Kyle is in 'world of pain' in 'Kingstown' S2
Taylor Handley: Kyle is in 'world of pain' in 'Kingstown' S2
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement