Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
July 29, 2022 / 1:09 PM / Updated at 1:48 PM

Will Smith says he's remorseful, not ashamed for slapping Chris Rock at Oscars

By Justin Klawans
1/3
Will Smith says he's remorseful, not ashamed for slapping Chris Rock at Oscars
Actor Will Smith apologized to Chris Rock and pledged to make amends in a video posted Friday. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

July 29 (UPI) -- Will Smith said in a YouTube video Friday that he is "trying to be remorseful without being ashamed of myself" for slapping comedian Chris Rock on live television during the Academy Awards in March.

"I'm human, and I made a mistake, and I'm trying not to think of myself as a piece of [expletive]," Smith said in the video.

Advertisement

"I've reached out to Chris [Rock], and the message that came back is that he's not ready to talk, and when he is, he'll reach out," Smith added.

"I will say to you, Chris, I apologize to you, my behavior was unacceptable, and I'm here whenever you're ready to talk."

The confrontation on the Oscars stage occurred after Rock made a joke poking fun at Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

Advertisement

"Jada, G.I. Jane 2, can't wait to see it," Rock said, a reference to her short hair -- which Jada Pinkett Smith said she had been shaving since 2021 due to hair loss from alopecia.

Will Smith, who was seated in the front row of the theater, walked up onstage, slapped Rock across the face and sat back down.

He then proceeded to curse at Rock multiple times, telling him to "keep my wife's name out your [expletive] mouth!"

The incident was seen live on television, and seemed to shock the rest of the audience within the theater, who were at first unsure if the slap was real or part of a planned skit.

Following public backlash, Smith resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences days later.

He was later banned from attending the Academy Awards for the next 10 years.

The video is the first public comment Smith has made since the incident, except for a short Instagram post the day after.

He reiterated that he has taken the time since then to reflect on his actions.

"I spent the last three months replaying and understanding the nuances and the complexities of what happened in that moment," Will Smith said. "I can say to all of you, there is no part of me that thinks that was the right way to behave in that moment."

Advertisement

"There is no part of me that thinks that's the optimal way to handle a feeling of disrespect or insults."

Will Smith also apologized to Rock's mother, who said during an interview in April that he "really slapped all of us."

"That was one of the things about that moment, I just didn't realize, I wasn't thinking about how many people got hurt in that moment," Will Smith said. "I want to apologize to Chris' mother, I want to apologize to Chris' family."

Will Smith added that he had once had a great relationship with Chris Rock's brother, Tony Rock, but said that it was likely "irreparable."

The actor also apologized to people that he said used to look up to him prior to the incident.

"Disappointing people is my central trauma, I hate when I let people down," he said. "So I would say to those people, 'I know it was confusing, I know it was shocking, but I promise you I am deeply devoted and committed to putting light and love and joy into the world.'"

Read More

Academy moves up Will Smith disciplinary hearing after actor's resignation 'SNL' mocks Will Smith-Chris Rock Oscars slap Will Smith resigns from Academy after Chris Rock slap: 'I am heartbroken'

Latest Headlines

Gugu Mbatha-Raw: In 'Surface,' a 'perfect marriage' obscures secrets, lies
TV // 1 hour ago
Gugu Mbatha-Raw: In 'Surface,' a 'perfect marriage' obscures secrets, lies
NEW YORK, July 29 (UPI) -- Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Oliver Jackson-Cohen say their Apple TV+ psychological thriller, "Surface," uses the illusion of a perfect marriage to obscure a web of secrets and lies.
Maggie Rogers debuts second studio album, 'Surrender'
Music // 3 hours ago
Maggie Rogers debuts second studio album, 'Surrender'
July 29 (UPI) -- Indie pop singer Maggie Rogers has released her second studio album, "Surrender."
Itzy's Yeji, Ryujin join Bebe Rexha for 'Break My Heart Myself' remix
Music // 3 hours ago
Itzy's Yeji, Ryujin join Bebe Rexha for 'Break My Heart Myself' remix
July 29 (UPI) -- Bebe Rexha released a "Break My Heart Myself" remix featuring K-pop stars Yeji and Ryujin.
'The Son-in-Law' with Chris Sullivan not moving forward at ABC
TV // 3 hours ago
'The Son-in-Law' with Chris Sullivan not moving forward at ABC
July 29 (UPI) -- ABC passed on "The Son-in-Law," a comedy starring "This is Us" actor Chris Sullivan, and a new drama from Kay Oyegun.
Sam Hunt cancels festival performance in Canada due to government restrictions
Music // 4 hours ago
Sam Hunt cancels festival performance in Canada due to government restrictions
July 29 (UPI) -- Sam Hunt canceled his performance at Boots & Hearts Music Festival in Ontario, Canada, due to government restrictions.
Hayley Kiyoko releases second studio album
Music // 4 hours ago
Hayley Kiyoko releases second studio album
July 29 (UPI) -- Singer Hayley Kiyoko has released her second studio album, titled "Panorama."
King Princess releases new album, 'Let Us Die' music video
Music // 4 hours ago
King Princess releases new album, 'Let Us Die' music video
July 29 (UPI) -- King Princess released the album "Hold on Baby" and a music video for the song "Let Us Die" featuring the late Taylor Hawkins on drums.
Reports: 'The Wilds' canceled at Prime Video after 2 seasons
TV // 5 hours ago
Reports: 'The Wilds' canceled at Prime Video after 2 seasons
July 29 (UPI) -- "The Wilds," a survival drama starring Sophia Ali, Shannon Berry, Jenna Clause and Reign Edwards, won't return for a third season on Prime Video.
MGM working on 'Rocky' spinoff 'Drago'
Movies // 5 hours ago
MGM working on 'Rocky' spinoff 'Drago'
July 29 (UPI) -- "Drago," a spinoff of the "Rocky" and "Creed" film franchise, is in the works at MGM.
Beyoncé releases new album 'Renaissance,' first solo project in six years
Music // 6 hours ago
Beyoncé releases new album 'Renaissance,' first solo project in six years
July 29 (UPI) -- Singer Beyoncé has released her new album "Renaissance," her highly anticipated work that marks her first solo project in six years.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Amy Grant hospitalized after bike accident in Nashville
Amy Grant hospitalized after bike accident in Nashville
Sam Hunt cancels festival performance in Canada due to government restrictions
Sam Hunt cancels festival performance in Canada due to government restrictions
Leonard Cohen tribute album with James Taylor, Peter Gabriel out Oct. 14
Leonard Cohen tribute album with James Taylor, Peter Gabriel out Oct. 14
Ben Affleck returning as Batman in 'Aquaman' sequel
Ben Affleck returning as Batman in 'Aquaman' sequel
David Krumholtz reprising elf role in 'Santa Clauses'
David Krumholtz reprising elf role in 'Santa Clauses'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement