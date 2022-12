1/5

From left to right, Sophie Thatcher, Samantha Hanratty, Juliette Lewis, Janet Winograde, Melanie Lynskey, Ella Purnell, Dave Binegar and Bart Nickerson attend the "Yellowjackets" premiere. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 16 (UPI) -- Showtime announced it renewed Yellowjackets for a third season on Thursday. Season 2 premieres March 24 on Showtime Anytime and March 26 on the linear cable network. Yellowjackets stars Christina Ricci, Melanie Lynskey, Juliette Lewis and Tawny Cypress star as adult survivors of a plane crash from the '90s. Samantha Hanratty, Sophie Nelisse, Sophie Thatcher and Jasmin Savoy Brown play their teenage counterparts in flashbacks to the aftermath. Advertisement

The present day survivors are keeping a secret about what happened on the island they spent nearly two years on before they were rescued. Season 2 has added Lauren Ambrose, Simone Kessell and Elijah Wood to the cast.

Ambrose will play the adult version of Van, played by Liv Hewson in flashbacks, and Kessell the adult version of Courtney Eaton's Lottie. Wood will play a new present day character, a "citizen detective" investigating the survivors.

Season 1 of Yellowjackets was nominated for Emmys for Outstanding Drama Series, Karyn Kusama's directing, two teams of writers, casting and Ricci and Lynsey's performances.

