Feb. 24, 2023 / 12:51 PM

'Real Housewives' stars head to Thailand in 'Ultimate Girls Trip' Season 3 trailer

By Annie Martin
Candiace Dillard-Bassett arrives for the Soul Train Awards 2022 at the Orleans Arena at the Orleans Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada on Sunday, November 13, 2022. Photo by James Atoa/UPI
Candiace Dillard-Bassett arrives for the Soul Train Awards 2022 at the Orleans Arena at the Orleans Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada on Sunday, November 13, 2022. Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 24 (UPI) -- Peacock is giving a glimpse of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 3.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the season Friday.

Ultimate Girls Trip brings together cast members from Bravo's Real Housewives franchise.

Season 3 features Potomac's Candiace Dillard and Gizelle Bryant, Miami's Alexia Nepola and Marysol Patton, Salt Lake City's Heather Gay and Whitney Rose, New York's Leah McSweeney and Atlanta's Porsha Williams.

The season will see the group travel to Thailand, where new drama ensues.

The trailer shows Dillard accuse Williams of stealing her former RHOA co-star Falynn Guobadia's husband Simon Guobadia, while Bryant questions Gay over RHOSLC's Jen Shah's legal issues.

Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 3 will premiere March 23 on Peacock.

