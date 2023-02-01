Trending
Feb. 1, 2023 / 12:45 PM

'Mandalorian' Season 3 poster shows Mando, Grogu on a mission

By Annie Martin
Pedro Pascal plays Din Djarin, aka Mando, on "The Mandalorian." File Photo by Rocco Spaziani/UPI
Pedro Pascal plays Din Djarin, aka Mando, on "The Mandalorian." File Photo by Rocco Spaziani/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 1 (UPI) -- Disney+ is teasing The Mandalorian Season 3.

The streaming service shared a poster and a featurette for the new season Wednesday.

The Mandalorian is a live-action series set in the Star Wars universe. The show follows the bounty hunter Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal), aka Mando.

The poster shows Mando (Pascal) and Grogu, aka Baby Yoda, on a mission.

Season 3 will follow the pair as they continue to journey through the Star Wars galaxy.

"Once a lone bounty hunter, Din Djarin has reunited with Grogu. Meanwhile, the New Republic struggles to lead the galaxy away from its dark history. The Mandalorian will cross paths with old allies and make new enemies as he and Grogu continue their journey together," an official description reads.

The featurette, titled "Phenomenon," explores the show's success and Grogu's impact on pop culture.

The Mandalorian Season 3 premieres March 1 on Disney+. The streaming service shared a trailer for the season in January.

