Oct. 9 (UPI) -- New mom Katy Perry has returned to the American Idol set in the wake of her daughter's birth.

The 35-year-old singer and her co-judges, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan, resumed filming the ABC reality singing competition Thursday. Perry welcomed her first child, daughter Daisy Dove, with her fiancé, actor Orlando Bloom, in August.

Perry shared photos on Instagram of the custom cow-print Christian Siriano dress she wore to work. She also sported a matching hat, gloves and shoes.

"MUTHA MILKS is back to werk @americanidol and it's udderly ridiculously MOO-ving already! Not pictured: my pumping breaks (shout out to @csiriano for the incredible custom costume," Perry captioned the post.

Bloom's ex-wife, model Miranda Kerr, was among those to celebrate Perry's return in the comments.

"Omg you're amazing! Love you," Kerr wrote.

The American Idol official Instagram account also posted a photo of Perry, Richie, Bryan and host Ryan Seacrest on set.

"Air hugs all around! We're SO happy to be back on set, safe and sound, and ready to find the next superstar!" the caption reads.

Perry and her co-judges are filming American Idol Season 19, which is currently holding auditions.

Bloom discussed his daughter with Perry on The Ellen DeGeneres Show this week. The actor said baby Daisy has blue eyes and resembles him, his mom and Perry.

