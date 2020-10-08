Oct. 8 (UPI) -- Sarah Silverman initially started dating her new boyfriend in Call of Duty: WWII.

The 49-year-old actress said on Thursday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show that her new relationship began with online dates in the video game.

Silverman said she started playing Call of Duty: WWII while self-isolating at home amid the COVID-19 lockdown.

"As the world was shutting down, I thought, 'I should start playing video games again.' It just made sense. This is the time," the star said. "So I went to GameStop, it was still open. I bought a console and a couple games, and I got really into this one."

"So this guy who I knew, peripherally, we had mutual friends and stuff, we knew each other a little bit. He direct messaged me on Twitter, he goes, 'I'll play with you online.' We're both quarantining, you know. So every night at 7:05 ... I'd put my headset on and kill Nazis with this guy."

Silverman said she and her beau have since become "boyfriend and girlfriend." Her boyfriend later visited her in New York and ended up moving to the city.

"It's great. We make sweet love," Silverman said. "I feel like I'm jinxing it by talking about it on Ellen, but I can't help myself."

Silverman previously dated actor Michael Sheen, from whom she split in 2017.

"No fight. We just live in different countries & it got hard," she later tweeted.

Silverman said in February 2018 that Sheen's ex-wife, actress Kate Beckinsale, teasingly sent her M&M candies featuring Silverman and Sheen's faces after the breakup.

On Ellen, Silverman also discussed how she and actor Adam Sandler are from the same hometown. Silverman said Sandler once told a story about her as a kid that he heard from his mom.

"His mom, Judy Sandler, was my nursery school teacher," she said. "A kid said a swear, I think, and she was ... scolding them ... I was listening to the conversation. I leaned in and said, 'Those are at-home words.'"