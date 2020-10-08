Oct. 8 (UPI) -- Morgan Wallen apologized in a video Wednesday after Saturday Night Live canceled his upcoming performance.

The 27-year-old country music singer spoke out on Instagram after SNL nixed his Saturday performance due to him breaking COVID-19 protocols.

"I got a call from the show letting me know I would no longer be able to play," Wallen said. "I'm not positive for COVID, but my actions this past weekend were pretty shortsighted and they've obviously affected my longterm goals and my dreams."

TikTok videos over the past weekend showed Wallen partying without a mask at a bar and house party in Alabama.

"I respect the show's decision because I know I put them in jeopardy, and I take ownership for this. I'd like to apologize to SNL, to my fans, to my team for bringing me these opportunities, and I let them down," Wallen said Wednesday.

Wallen said he's realized he has "some growing up to do" and will step away from the spotlight to focus on himself.

"I think I lost myself a little bit. I tried to find joy in the wrong places and, I don't know, it's left me with less joy, so I'm going to try to work on that," the singer said.

"I wish I could have made country music and my fans proud this Saturday, but I respect the decision once again," he added.

Wallen said SNL creator Lorne Michels gave him "a lot of encouragement" and said they would "find a time to make this up."

Fellow country artists Miranda Lambert, Hardy and Little Big Town's Kimberly Schlapman voiced their support for Wallen in the comments.

"You're a sweetheart. We got you," Lambert wrote.

"Love you bud, I'm proud of ya," Hardy added.

"You are precious!!! Your humility is astounding. We love you!!" Schlapman said.

Wallen released his debut studio album, If I Know Me, in 2018. He is known for the singles "Up Down" featuring Florida Georgia Line, "Whiskey Glasses," "Chasin' You" and "7 Summers."