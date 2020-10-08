Oct. 8 (UPI) -- Coyote Ugly star Tyra Banks says there's plans for a sequel to the 2000 film.

The 46-year-old model, actress and television personality confirmed on Wednesday's episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show that Coyote Ugly 2 is in the works.

Advertisement

"I literally was supposed to be on a conference call today about bringing Coyote Ugly back," Banks said.

Banks said she and Coyote Ugly co-star Maria Bello are in talks about the project.

"We were supposed to be on a call today, and I'm talking to you and I can't talk to them," she told host Kelly Clarkson. "Yes, we are talking about trying to do Coyote Ugly 2 or a series."

Banks played Zoe in Coyote Ugly, which co-starred Piper Perabo, Melanie Lynskey and Bridget Moynahan. She recalled how she danced to Prince's song "Kiss" during her audition for the film.

"I'm in this huge hotel room, all these casting people lined up, looking at me. I'm dancing, I'm head whipping and doing all this stuff. Twenty seconds go by, thirty, a minute, minute and a half, three minutes -- the whole song I ended up dancing," the star said.

"After I'm out of breath, and then they all just started laughing. They're like, 'We are so sorry, but we were enjoying that so much we kept the music going,'" she recalled. "I was kind of mad, but then I ended up getting the part."

Banks said in an interview with Variety celebrating Coyote Ugly's 20th anniversary in August that she's been pushing for a sequel for years.

"I've had a passion to do a sequel to Coyote Ugly for some time now," she said. "I've even reached out to [producer] Jerry Bruckheimer and the team and the original writer and they've had some jam sessions on what it could possibly be."

Banks is the new host of Dancing with the Stars Season 29, which premiered on ABC in September. Actress Anne Heche was eliminated from the competition this week.