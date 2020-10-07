Oct. 7 (UPI) -- Orlando Bloom says his infant daughter resembles both him and his fiancée, singer Katy Perry.

The 43-year-old actor discussed Daisy Dove, his 5-week-old daughter with Perry, during Wednesday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Bloom said Daisy has Perry's blue eyes and looks like him, his mom, and Perry. He described his baby girl as a "mini-me slash mini my mom slash mini-Katy."

"The eyes do look like [Perry], but it's funny because when she first came out, I was like, 'Oh, it's me. It's a mini-me,' and then fortunately she got those Katy blues," Bloom said.

"But then she sort of looked a bit like my mom, so then I got a little bit confused, because Katy's breastfeeding this mini-me, slash my mom," he added with a laugh.

Bloom said he chants a Buddhist mantra for Daisy to help soothe her.

"It's quite sweet, she likes it. She responds very nicely," he said. "Katy's a bit like, 'What?' It's like I'm a baby whisperer, so I'm definitely winning the daddy points."

Bloom also has a 9-year-old son, Flynn, with his ex-wife, model Miranda Kerr, who has two other sons, Hart, 2, and Myles, 11 months, with her husband, Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel. Bloom said Flynn has been a great big brother to Daisy.

"For the first time he has a sister," Bloom said of his son. "He's the best, he's wonderful. We're all doing a lot of schooling remotely, we're at home a lot, so there's been a lot of time for nesting and getting him to pick up around his room and take care of the baby."

Perry gave birth to Daisy in August. Taylor Swift was among those to congratulate Perry, and sent the singer a hand-embroidered blanket for the baby.

Perry and Bloom got engaged in February 2019. Perry described her relationship with Bloom as "healthy" and "solid" in an interview with 60 Minutes Australia in August.