Oct. 7 (UPI) -- Kelly Rowland is going to be a mom of two.

The 39-year-old singer and actress is expecting her second child with her husband, Tim Weatherspoon.

Rowland shared the news in the November issue of Women's Health magazine. She posted photos from the issue Wednesday on Instagram that show her baby bump.

"SURPRISE!!" she captioned the post.

Actress and producer Lena Waithe, actress Busy Philipps and model Jasmine Sanders were among those to congratulate Rowland in the comments.

"Congrats lovely!!! So glad your beautiful family continues to grow. Love you!!" Waithe wrote.

"Omg!!! CONGRATULATIONS!!! So happy for you all!!!" Philipps added.

"Screaming!!!!!! Omg Congratulations gorg!!! So happy for You and Tim!" Sanders said.

Rowland and Weatherspoon married in May 2014 and have a 5-year-old son, Titan Jewell. In the Women's Health cover story, Rowland said she was initially hesitant to go public about her pregnancy because of the COVID-19 pandemic and other recent events.

"But you still want to remind people that life is important," she said. "And being able to have a child... I'm knocking at 40's door in February. Taking care of myself means a lot to me."

Rowland, who came to fame with the girl group Destiny's Child, confirmed she's still working on her fifth solo album.

"I was thinking, 'Oh my god, my fans are gonna be so disappointed... They wanted an album first, but they got a baby!'" she said. "And I was like, 'I have to figure this out so they get both.'"

Rowland released her fourth album, Talk a Good Game, in 2013. She released the song "Coffee," a first single from her new album, in April.