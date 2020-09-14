Sept. 14 (UPI) -- Taylor Swift has sent Katy Perry a hand-embroidered blanket for Perry's newborn daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom.

"Hope it's one she drags around for years till it becomes an unrecognizable shred that she keeps in her pocket as a teenager," Perry said on Instagram Monday alongside a photo of the pink blanket.

Advertisement

Swift sent Perry and her fiance, Orlando Bloom, a handwritten letter along with the blanket. The blanket features the words "Baby Bloom" and a red flower.

Perry and Orlando Bloom announced the birth of Daisy Dove Bloom in August. The singer has also recently released her sixth studio album titled Smile.

Swift and Perry ended their longtime feud in June 2019 after years of bad blood. Perry ended up appearing in Swift's music video for "You Need to Calm Down" that same month where the pop stars shared a hug.

Swift will perform at the ACM Awards for the first time in seven years on Wednesday.