Oct. 7 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new show Selena: The Series.

The streaming service shared first look photos for the biographical drama Tuesday featuring Christian Serratos as late Tejano singer Selena Quintanilla.

One of the pictures shows Serratos wearing a white t-shirt and jeans, while another shows her in a white embellished bra top and white pants. The actress sports curly bangs and Quintanilla's signature red lipstick.

"Christian Serratos as the Queen of Tejano music, Selena Quintanilla," Netflix captioned the post.

Netflix also posted a teaser trailer for the series Tuesday that shows Serratos take the stage as Quintanilla.

Selena: The Series is a six-part series exploring Quintanilla's life and rise to fame. Quintanilla was 23 when she was killed by her former friend and fan club president, Yolanda Saldivar, in 1995.

Quintanilla's father, Abraham Quintanilla, and sister, Suzette Quintanilla, are producing the series with Campanario Entertainment. The show co-stars Noemi Gonzalez, Seidy López, Gabriel Chavarria, Julio Macias, Jesse Posey and Hunter Reese Peña.

Selena: The Series premieres Dec. 4.

Serratos is known for playing Rosita Espinosa on The Walking Dead. She also portrayed Suzie Crabgrass in Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide and Angela Weber in the Twilight movies.