Aug. 31 (UPI) -- Katy Perry says she has a "healthy" and "solid" relationship with her fiancé, Orlando Bloom.

The 35-year-old singer discussed her relationship with Bloom in an interview with 60 Minutes Australia released Sunday. The interview took place in March, prior to the birth of Perry and Bloom's daughter.

Perry and Bloom started dating in 2016 and got engaged in February 2019. Perry said their relationship is characterized by open communication.

"It is a healthy, frictional, very open, very communicative, nothing-is-swept-under-the-mat type of relationship, even to the point where it's like, we should probably walk into the other room if we're going to discuss something where we disagree because we'll just do it in public," the star said.

"I think if we can get to the end of our lives together, we'll be each other's greatest teachers," she added.

Perry compared her relationship as "the main course."

"Now, dating is different. Weekend lovers? That's fun, that's candy. This is solid. This is like the main course," she said.

Perry, who was pregnant at the time of the interview, shared her excitement to become a mom.

"I'm just excited for a new adventure. I'm really grateful that I've been able to live already such a great life. It's not all peachy keen jelly bean, let's be honest. But I'm excited for this human to come in and have an unconditional love bond," she said.

Perry gave birth to Daisy Dove, her daughter with Bloom, last week. She released her sixth studio album, Smile, just two days later, and celebrated the album's release from her hospital bed.

Perry previously discussed her relationship with Bloom in the January issue of Vogue India. She said Bloom has supported her through the ups and downs of her personal and spiritual journey.

"He's an anchor that holds me down, and he's very real," Perry said.

News broke this month that Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie will return as judges in American Idol Season 19. Remote virtual auditions for the season are underway across the U.S.