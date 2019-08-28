Aug. 28 (UPI) -- USA Network has announced Mr. Robot will kick off its fourth and final season on Oct. 6.

The network released a new trailer Tuesday featuring Rami Malek and Christian Slater riding a New York subway train during Christmas season.

"We need to get back to work," Malek's hacktivist Elliot can be heard saying.

"You go down this path, It'll never end. There will always be something else. Another symbol to destroy, more people to save. This is an endless war. What you are about to do is crossing a line," answered Slater's Edward/Mr. Robot.

"It's a little late for that, don't you think?" Elliot asked.

The cast also includes Carly Chaikin, Portia Doubleday, Grace Gummer, BD Wong and Bobby Cannavale.

The network announced in 2018 that the show would not return for a fifth season.

Earlier this year, Malek won an Oscar for his performance in the film, Bohemian Rhapsody. He also is set to play the villain in the James Bond movie, No Time to Die.