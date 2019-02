Actor Rami Malek attends the Nespresso British Academy Film Awards Nominees party in London on February 9. Photo by Paul Treadway/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 24 (UPI) -- The fact-based, civil rights-era, road comedy Green Book was declared the Best Picture of 2018 at the 91st Oscars ceremony Sunday night in Los Angeles.

The film also won the award for Best Original Screenplay and its co-star Mahershala Ali was named Best Supporting Actor.

Ali is the second black actor after Denzel Washington to win two Oscars in his career. He previously was honored for his performance in Moonlight.

Olivia Colman won the Best Actress Oscar Sunday for her work in the 18th-century, British costume comedy The Favourite and Regina King won the Best Supporting Actress prize for her performance in Barry Jenkins' adaptation of James Baldwin's tragic love story If Beale Street Could Talk.

Alfonso Cuaron won the Best Director title for his black-and-white memoir Roma, which also scored the prizes for Best Cinematography and Best Foreign Language Film.

This is the first time a Netflix production has been recognized at the Oscars.

Rami Malek earned the Best Actor title for his portrayal of the late music icon Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody. The valentine to Mercury and his rock band Queen also won the awards for Best Sound Editing, Best Sound Mixing and Best Editing.

The surviving members of the band, along with Adam Lambert, opened the Oscars gala with a musical performance.

Black Panther earned the accolades for Best Costume Design, Best Production Design and Best Original Score. Ruth E. Carter is also the first black woman to win the Oscar for Best Costume Design.

Black Panther was the first superhero movie to be nominated for the Best Picture Oscar.

Writer-director Spike Lee's BlacKkKlansman won for Best Adapted Screenplay. It is based on the true story of a black police officer who infiltrates the Ku Klux Klan in 1970s Colorado.

The Dick Cheney biopic Vice won the trophy for Best Hair & Makeup.

"Shallow" from the Lady Gaga-Bradley Cooper romance A Star is Born was deemed Best Song.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse won the Oscar for Best Animated Feature and Free Solo picked up the Best Documentary Oscar.

Netflix's Period. End of Sentence. was named Best Short Documentary and Pixar's "Bao" won for Best Animated Short. Its director, Domee Shi, is the first woman to helm an original short for the studio.

