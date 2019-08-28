Reports: Leslie Jones leaves 'SNL' to host 'Supermarket Sweep'

Comedian Leslie Jones hosts the 17th annual BET Awards in Los Angeles in 2017. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Comedian Leslie Jones attends the 70th annual Primetime Emmy Award in Los Angeles in 2018. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Comedian Leslie Jones won't return for Season 45 of "SNL." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 28 (UPI) -- Comedian Leslie Jones has left Saturday Night Live after five seasons.

Variety reported that Jones chose not to return for the sketch-comedy show's 45th season because she wants to explore other TV and film options.

Deadline.com said she is already booked to host a Freemantle-produced reboot of the classic game show Supermarket Sweep.

Jones has not publicly commented on the news yet.

Her film credits include Top Five, Trainwreck, Ghostbusters, Sing and Masterminds.

She has a Netflix comedy special scheduled to air in 2020.