'Bond 25': Rami Malek nears deal to play villain

Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Bond 25 may have found its villain.

Collider reported Wednesday Rami Malek is in final talks to portray the villain in the new James Bond movie starring Daniel Craig.

Sources said Malek's team was able to negotiate a shooting schedule that works for the 37-year-old actor. Variety previously reported Malek's commitments for the final season of Mr. Robot would conflict with Bond 25.

Variety said Wednesday producers have met with other actors but remain interested in Malek. The two teams have reportedly worked for months to accommodate both shoots.

Bond 25 has yet to cast two new female roles, a new MI6 agent and an accomplice to the main villain. Producers are scheduling further chemistry reads with Craig, who will reprise Bond in the film.

In addition, producers are seeking talent for a new CIA agent role. Tell Me a Story star Billy Magnussen is reportedly the top choice to play the character.

Bond 25 will mark Craig's fifth and final movie as Bond. The film is directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga and will co-star Léa Seydoux, Ralph Fiennes, Naomie Harris and Ben Whishaw.

Malek plays Elliot Anderson on Mr. Robot, which will return for a fourth and final season on USA Network this year. He is also known for his Oscar-winning role as Freddie Mercury in the film Bohemian Rhapsody.