Rami Malek falls off stage at Oscars, treated by paramedics

From left to right, Rami Malek winner of Best Actor in a Leading Role for "Bohemian Rhapsody," Olivia Colman, winner of Best Actress for "The Favourite," Regina King, winner Best Actress in a Supporting Role for "If Beale Street Could Talk" and Mahershala Ali, winner of Best Actor in a Supporting Role for "Green Book," appear backstage with their Oscars. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
From left to right, Andrew Wyatt, Anthony Rossomando, Mark Ronson and Lady Gaga, winners of Best Original Song for "Shallow" from "A Star is Born." Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Gaga gets emotional holding her Oscar. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Rami Malek winner of Best Actor in a Leading Role for "Bohemian Rhapsody." Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Regina King, winner of the award for Actress in a Supporting Role for "If Beale Street Could Talk." Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Olivia Colman, winner of Best Actress for "The Favourite." Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Mahershala Ali, winner of Best Supporting Actor for "Green Book." Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
From left to right, Jim Burke, Charles B. Wessler, Nick Vallelonga, Peter Farrelly and Brian Currie, winners of Best Picture for "Green Book." Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Vallelonga (L) and Farrelly, winners of Best Original Screenplay for "Green Book." Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Alfonso Cuaron, winner of Best Foreign Language Film, Best Director and Best Cinematography for "Roma." Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Spike Lee, winner of Best Adapted Screenplay for "BlacKkKlansman." Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Lee (L) and Ali appear backstage with their Oscars. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Ali and King appear backstage with their Oscars. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Ruth E. Carter, winner of the award for Best Costume Design for "Black Panther." Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
From left to right, producers Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, Jimmy Chin, Evan Hayes and Shannon Dill, winners of the award for Best Documentary Feature for "Free Solo." Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Jay Hart (L) and Hannah Beachler, winners of the award for Best Production Design for "Black Panther." Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Nina Hartstone (L) and John Warhurst, winners of the award for Best Sound Editing for "Bohemian Rhapsody." Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
From left to right, Paul Massey, Tim Cavagin and John Casali, winners of the award for Best Sound Mixing for "Bohemian Rhapsody." Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
John Ottman, winner of the award for Best Film Editing for "Bohemian Rhapsody." Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
From left to right, Greg Cannom, Kate Biscoe and Patricia Dehaney, winners of Best Makeup and Hairstyling for "Vice." Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
From left to right, Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, Rodney Rothman, Phil Lord, and Christopher Miller, winners of Best Animated Feature Film for "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse." Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Becky Neiman-Cobb (L) and Domee Shi, winners of Best Animated Short Film for "Bao." Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Melissa Berton (L) and Rayka Zehtabchi, winners of Best Documentary Short Subject for "Period. End of Sentence." Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
From left to right, Ian Hunter, J.D. Schwalm, Paul Lambert, and Tristan Myles, winners of Best Visual Effects for "First Man." Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Guy Nattiv (L) and Jaime Ray Newman, winners of Best Live Action Short Film for "Skin." Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Ludwig Goransson, winner of Best Music (Original Score) for "Black Panther." Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo