Rami Malek falls off stage at Oscars, treated by paramedics

Rami Malek (R) and his girlfriend Lucy Boynton arrive on the red carpet for the 91st annual Academy Awards on Sunday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Rami Malek fell off the Oscar stage on Sunday after the ceremony had ended. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 25 (UPI) -- Bohemian Rhapsody star Rami Malek fell off the stage Sunday night at the Oscars after the ceremony had ended.

Malek fell and landed on the ground near the first row. The actor was photographed being helped up by those around him.

Paramedics attended to Malek from his seat. He did not show any signs injury when he later spoke in the press room.

Malek won the Oscar for Best Actor at the event for his role as Queen frontman Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody.

"I am the son of immigrants from Egypt," Malek said onstage when accepting the award. "I'm a first generation American and part of my story is being written right now and I could not be more grateful to each and every one of you."

Malek also paid homage to his girlfriend and Bohemian Rhapsody co-star Lucy Boynton. "You're the heart of this film, you are beyond immensely talented, you have captured my heart," he said.

