KJ Apa, Casey Cott, Luke Perry and Skeet Ulrich (left to right) attend the iHeartRadio Music Festival on September 22. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

Luke Perry was reportedly rushed to the hospital Wednesday after having a "massive stroke." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Luke Perry is being hospitalized after reportedly having a stroke.

TMZ said Thursday the 52-year-old actor was rushed to the hospital Wednesday morning after having a "massive stroke" at his home in Sherman Oaks, Calif.

A Los Angeles Fire Department rep confirmed to Us Weekly paramedics responded to Perry's residence at approximately 9:40 a.m. Wednesday after receiving a 911 call about someone having a stroke. The rep did not identify the person, who was transported to a local hospital.

Entertainment Tonight confirmed the Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the scene.

"We received a 911 call at 9:39 a.m. yesterday," a department rep said. "The firefighters and paramedics from our department responded and one ambulance transported to an area hospital."

Perry's health scare happened the same day Fox announced it will revive Beverly Hills, 90210 as a new series titled 90210. Perry played Dylan McKay on the original show, but is not attached to the new project.

Perry plays Fred Andrews on The CW series Riverdale. The show co-stars KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes and Cole Sprouse, and is in the midst of its third season.