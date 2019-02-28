Ariana Grande attends the Costume Institute Benefit at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Ariana Grande defended her decision to give a headlining performance at Manchester Pride in August. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Ariana Grande says her upcoming show at Manchester Pride is meant to "celebrate and support" her LGBTQ fans.

The 25-year-old singer defended her decision to give a headlining performance at the gay pride event in August following backlash online.

Grande spoke out Wednesday on Twitter after a fan accused her of exploiting the LGBTQ community and increasing tickets prices by accepting the gig.

"the lgbtq community has been so special to me and supportive throughout my entire career," she wrote. "the relationships i have with my lgbtq fans, friends, and family make me so so happy. i want to celebrate and support this community, regardless of my identity or how people label me."

Grande said gay pride events have previously featured performers of different sexual orientations and genders, including "straight allies" like Kylie Minogue and Cher. She told fans she accepted the offer for Manchester Pride "excitedly and gratefully."

"i do think there's room for us to talk about these issues without equating a performance *for* an lgbtq audience with exploitation of the lgbtq community," the star said.

"i'm not claiming to be the hero of the community or the face of the lgbtq rights movement -- i just wanna put on a show that makes my lgbtq fans feel special and celebrated and supported," she explained. "that's all i wanna do."

i saw many people discussing this so i wanted to chime in.... hope that’s okay 🖤🌫 pic.twitter.com/7joiZwI1QS — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) February 27, 2019

News broke this week Grande will headline Manchester Pride, which takes place Aug. 23-26 in Manchester, England. Years & Years, Bananarama, Kim Petras, Louisa and Lady Leshurr are among the other performers.

Manchester Pride will mark a return to Manchester for Grande, who was made an honorary member of the city in July 2017 after she helped raise funds for victims of the Manchester bombing that took place during one of her concerts in May 2017.