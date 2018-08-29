Aug. 29 (UPI) -- USA Network drama Mr. Robot starring Rami Malek and Christian Slater will come to and end with Season 4.

Season 4 is expected to debut on USA sometime in 2019. It remains unclear how many episodes will comprise the final season.

Mr. Robot, created by Sam Esmail who also executive produces, follows Malek as Elliot Alderson who gets involved with a secret hacker group known as fsociety that is led by Slater's Mr. Robot. Portia Doubleday, Carly Chaikin, Martin Wallström, Grace Gummer, Michael Cristofer, Bobby Cannavale and BD Wong also star.

Esmail discussed the show coming to an end on Twitter Wednesday where he thanked fans.

"Excited to show you guys the final chapter in Elliot's journey. It's going to be sad to say goodbye to Mr. Robot, but it'll be sadder to say goodbye to all the fans. Thanks for hanging with us throughout the years and cannot wait to share the conclusion with all of you," he said.