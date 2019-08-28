Sophie Rundle, Martin Compston to star in BBC thriller, 'The Nest'

Sophie Rundle and Martin Compston are set to star in the new, five-part thriller, "The Nest." Photo courtesy of the BBC

Aug. 28 (UPI) -- Peaky Blinders and Bodyguard actress Sophie Rundle has signed on to star in the BBC thriller, The Nest.

Nicole Taylor wrote and is executive producing the five-part series, which will co-star Line Of Duty and Mary Queen Of Scots Martin Compston.

Filming is to begin in Scotland next month.

"A wealthy couple and a teenage girl make a pact that will change all of their lives forever," the British broadcaster said in a press release.

The project's ensemble also includes Shirley Henderson, Katie Leung, David Hayman, Fiona Bell, James Harkness, Bailey Patrick, Kate Dickie, Paul Brannigan and Samuel Small.

"I'm absolutely delighted to join the cast of The Nest," Compston said in a statement. "Nicole Taylor is one of the most exciting and original voices in writing today, I'm chuffed we're finally working together. Combined with filming in Glasgow and going back onto BBC One in my native west coast accent makes it a dream scenario."