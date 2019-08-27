Aug. 27 (UPI) -- YouTube released the trailer for Season 2 of its original comedy Liza on Demand on Tuesday. Viewers can get a glimpse of guest stars like Stranger Things' Noah Schnapp, Parks and Recreation's Jim O'Heir and Kevin Nealon in the trailer. Season 2 premieres on September 25.

YouTube sensation Liza Koshy stars as Liza, a millennial gig worker taking random jobs from a fictional app where users can ask her to provide any service she wants. Some of Season 2's demands include DNA testing and an inappropriate house call. Liza's roommates Oilver (Travis Coles) and Harlow (Kimiko Glenn) chime in on each of her tasks.

Schnapp is laying in bed and tries to kiss Liza. When she pulls away, he apologizes, "Sorry, are you one of those prostitutes who won't kiss on the mouth?" It's an edgy joke for the Stranger Things star and probably not the task Liza signed up for.

The DNA job becomes quite a mishap as Liza contaminates the samples with her own DNA. Other scenes show Liza running through the streets with no clothes covering up and falling unconscious.

Other Season 2 guest stars include Rachael Leigh Cook, Andy Daly, Josh Peck, Nora Dunn and Chrissie Fit according to a YouTube press release. Other tasks decluttering, photo editing, putting on a musical and going off the grid according to YouTube. The trailer shows Koshy avoiding using her pin number at a gas station, perhaps from the "going off the grid" episode.

YouTube is making Season 1 of Liza on Demand available for free to binge today. All of Season 2 will be available to binge immediately on YouTube Premium, and release free episodes every Wednesday.