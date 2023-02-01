1/5

Cardi B will present an award at the Grammy Awards. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 1 (UPI) -- The Recording Academy has announced presenters for the 2023 Grammy Awards. The 65th annual ceremony will take place Sunday at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles and air at 8 p.m. EST on CBS.

First lady Jill Biden, Cardi B, James Corden, Billy Crystal, Viola Davis, Dwayne Johnson, Olivia Rodrigo and Shania Twain will present awards.

Former Daily Show host Trevor Noah will host the Grammys for his third consecutive year.

Beyoncé leads the nominees with nine nominations, including Album of the Year for Renaissance. The singer announced a new world tour in support of Renaissance on Wednesday.

Kendrick Lamar follows with eight nominations, while Adele and Brandi Carlile are both up for seven awards.

Harry Styles, Lizzo, Bad Bunny, Mary J. Blige, Brandi Carlile, Luke Combs and other artists will perform.