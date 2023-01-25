Bad Bunny, Lizzo, Luke Combs to perform at Grammys

1/5

Bad Bunny will perform at the Grammys in February. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 25 (UPI) -- The Recording Academy has announced a first round of performers for the 2023 Grammy Awards. The 65th annual ceremony will take place Feb. 5 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles and air at 8 p.m. EST on CBS. Advertisement

Bad Bunny, Mary J. Blige, Brandi Carlile, Luke Combs, Steve Lacy, Lizzo, Kim Petras and Sam Smith will perform.

¡Puerto Rico está bien cabrón, ey! ¡Batería y reggaetón, ey, ey! Bad Bunny (@sanbenito) is returning to the #GRAMMYs stage, you don't want to miss it! Watch the Music's Biggest Night Feb 5 on @CBS & @paramountplus: https://t.co/hVoIWY2nXB pic.twitter.com/I7rFMd5gon— Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) January 25, 2023

Each of the artists is nominated at this year's Grammys, with Bad Bunny up for three awards, including Album of the Year for Un Verano Sin Ti, and Carlile nominated for seven awards, including Record of the Year for "You and Me on the Rock."

The awards show will mark Lacy and Petras' debut performances at the Grammys.

Advertisement Making her GRAMMY stage debut next month, it's @kimpetras. Watch the 65th GRAMMY Awards Feb. 5th on @CBS and @paramountplus! More performers to be announced in the upcoming days: https://t.co/hVoIWY2nXB pic.twitter.com/EukCVZRdN7— Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) January 25, 2023

Former Daily Show host Trevor Noah will host the Grammys for the third consecutive year.

Beyoncé leads this year's nominees with nine nominations, followed by Kendrick Lamar with eight nominations and Adele and Carlile with seven nominations each.

Petras discussed her Grammy nomination and performed her new single "Brrr" on Late Night with Seth Meyers this week.

