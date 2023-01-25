Trending
Advertisement
Music
Jan. 25, 2023 / 11:14 AM

Bad Bunny, Lizzo, Luke Combs to perform at Grammys

By Annie Martin
1/5
Bad Bunny will perform at the Grammys in February. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Bad Bunny will perform at the Grammys in February. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 25 (UPI) -- The Recording Academy has announced a first round of performers for the 2023 Grammy Awards.

The 65th annual ceremony will take place Feb. 5 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles and air at 8 p.m. EST on CBS.

Advertisement

Bad Bunny, Mary J. Blige, Brandi Carlile, Luke Combs, Steve Lacy, Lizzo, Kim Petras and Sam Smith will perform.

Each of the artists is nominated at this year's Grammys, with Bad Bunny up for three awards, including Album of the Year for Un Verano Sin Ti, and Carlile nominated for seven awards, including Record of the Year for "You and Me on the Rock."

The awards show will mark Lacy and Petras' debut performances at the Grammys.

Former Daily Show host Trevor Noah will host the Grammys for the third consecutive year.

Beyoncé leads this year's nominees with nine nominations, followed by Kendrick Lamar with eight nominations and Adele and Carlile with seven nominations each.

Petras discussed her Grammy nomination and performed her new single "Brrr" on Late Night with Seth Meyers this week.

Trevor Noah's career: Comedy, award shows and 'The Daily Show'

Comedian Trevor Noah arrives at the 67th Primetime Emmy Awards in the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on September 20, 2015. In May that year, he was announced as Jon Stewart's replacement on "The Daily Show." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Read More

2023 awards show schedule: How to watch Kim Petras performs new single 'Brrr' on 'Late Night' Sam Smith releases 'Gloria' single ahead of new album What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

TXT enjoy nature in 'Sugar Rush Ride' music video teaser
Music // 22 hours ago
TXT enjoy nature in 'Sugar Rush Ride' music video teaser
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Tomorrow X Together released a preview of its music video for "Sugar Rush Ride," the title track from its EP "The Name Chapter: Temptation."
Panic! at the Disco to disband: 'Sometimes a journey must end'
Music // 22 hours ago
Panic! at the Disco to disband: 'Sometimes a journey must end'
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Panic! at the Disco will disband following its "Viva Las Vengeance" tour as Brendon Urie prepares to welcome his first child.
Justin Bieber sells music rights to Hipgnosis Songs in $200M deal
Music // 22 hours ago
Justin Bieber sells music rights to Hipgnosis Songs in $200M deal
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Justin Bieber has sold his publishing and recorded music rights to Hipgnosis Songs Capital.
Kim Petras performs new single 'Brrr' on 'Late Night'
Music // 23 hours ago
Kim Petras performs new single 'Brrr' on 'Late Night'
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Kim Petras performed her song "Brrr" and discussed her Grammy nomination on "Late Night with Seth Meyers."
Monsta X share 'Liar' version of 'Beautiful Liar' dance practice video
Music // 1 day ago
Monsta X share 'Liar' version of 'Beautiful Liar' dance practice video
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- K-pop group Monsta X released a choreography video for "Beautiful Liar," the title track its EP "Reason."
Kali Uchis announces 'Red Moon in Venus' album, new tour
Music // 1 day ago
Kali Uchis announces 'Red Moon in Venus' album, new tour
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Kali Uchis will release the album "Red Moon in Venus" in March and launch a new North American tour the next month.
Kelly Clarkson covers Taylor Swift's 'Better Man (Taylor's Version)'
Music // 1 day ago
Kelly Clarkson covers Taylor Swift's 'Better Man (Taylor's Version)'
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Kelly Clarkson performed "Better Man (Taylor's Version)" by Taylor Swift in a new Kellyoke segment on her talk show.
Yes sells catalog to Warner Music Group
Music // 2 days ago
Yes sells catalog to Warner Music Group
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Warner Music Group has acquired the Atlantic Records catalog of British progressive rock band Yes.
Beyoncé performs in Dubai, daughter Blue Ivy joins her onstage
Music // 2 days ago
Beyoncé performs in Dubai, daughter Blue Ivy joins her onstage
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Beyoncé performed live for the first time in four years at the opening of the Atlantis Royal Resort in Dubai. Her 11-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, joined her onstage.
SZA's 'SOS' tops U.S. album chart for 5th week
Music // 4 days ago
SZA's 'SOS' tops U.S. album chart for 5th week
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- SZA's "SOS" is the No. 1 album in the United States for a fifth, straight week.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Paris Hilton announces birth of first child, a boy
Paris Hilton announces birth of first child, a boy
'Everything Everywhere' leads Oscar nominations with 11
'Everything Everywhere' leads Oscar nominations with 11
Josh Duhamel recounts how he threw his back out before wedding
Josh Duhamel recounts how he threw his back out before wedding
Sundance movie review: Provocative drama 'Fair Play' is best of fest so far
Sundance movie review: Provocative drama 'Fair Play' is best of fest so far
2023 awards show schedule: How to watch
2023 awards show schedule: How to watch
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement