Feb. 1, 2023 / 10:03 AM

Beyonce to launch 'Renaissance' world tour in May

By Annie Martin
Beyoncé will perform across North America as part of her "Renaissance" world tour in 2023. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- Music superstar Beyoncé is going on tour in 2023.

The 41-year-old singer announced a new world tour, the Renaissance tour, on Wednesday.

The Renaissance tour will kick off in Europe in May. The North American leg of the tour begins July 8 in Toronto, Ontario, and ends Sept. 27 in New Orleans, La.

The new tour is in support of Beyoncé's album Renaissance, released in July. The album features the singles "Break My Soul" and "Cuff It."

Here's the North American dates for the Renaissance world tour:

July 7 - Toronto, Canada, at Rogers Centre

July 8 - Toronto, Canada, at Rogers Centre

July 12 - Philadelphia, Pa., at Lincoln Financial Field

July 15 - Nashville, Tenn., at Nissan Stadium

July 17 - Louisville, Ky., at Cardinal Stadium

July 20 - Minneapolis, Minn., at Huntington Bank Stadium

July 22 - Chicago, Ill., at Soldier Field

July 26 - Detroit, Mich., at Ford Field

July 29 - East Rutherford, N.J., at Metlife Stadium

July 30 - East Rutherford, N.J., at Metlife Stadium

Aug. 1 - Boston, Mass., at Gillette Stadium

Aug. 3 - Pittsburgh, Pa., at Heinz Field

Aug. 5 - Washington, D.C., at Fedex Field

Aug. 9 - Charlotte, N.C., at Bank of America Stadium

Aug. 11 - Atlanta, Ga., at Mercedes Benz Stadium

Aug. 16 - Tampa, Fla., at Raymond James Stadium

Aug. 18 - Miami, Fla., at Hard Rock Stadium

Aug. 21 - St. Louis, Mo., at Dome at America's Center

Aug. 24 - Phoenix, Ariz., at State Farm Stadium

Aug. 26 - Las Vegas, Nev., at Allegiant Stadium

Aug. 30 - San Francisco, Calif., at Levi's Stadium

Sept. 2 - Los Angeles, Calif., at SoFi Stadium

Sept. 3 - Los Angeles, Calif., at SoFi Stadium

Sept. 11 - Vancouver, Canada, at BC Place

Sept. 13 - Seattle, Wash., at Lumen Field

Sept. 18 - Kansas City, Kans., at Arrowhead Stadium

Sept. 21 - Dallas, Texas, at AT&T Stadium

Sept. 23 - Houston, Texas, at NRG Stadium

Sept. 27 - New Orleans, La., at Caesars Superdome

