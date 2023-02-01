Beyonce to launch 'Renaissance' world tour in May

Feb. 1 (UPI) -- Music superstar Beyoncé is going on tour in 2023.
The 41-year-old singer announced a new world tour, the Renaissance tour, on Wednesday.
|Advertisement
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- Music superstar Beyoncé is going on tour in 2023. The 41-year-old singer announced a new world tour, the Renaissance tour, on Wednesday.
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- Music superstar Beyoncé is going on tour in 2023.
The 41-year-old singer announced a new world tour, the Renaissance tour, on Wednesday.
The Renaissance tour will kick off in Europe in May. The North American leg of the tour begins July 8 in Toronto, Ontario, and ends Sept. 27 in New Orleans, La.
The new tour is in support of Beyoncé's album Renaissance, released in July. The album features the singles "Break My Soul" and "Cuff It."
Here's the North American dates for the Renaissance world tour:
July 7 - Toronto, Canada, at Rogers Centre
July 8 - Toronto, Canada, at Rogers Centre
July 12 - Philadelphia, Pa., at Lincoln Financial Field
July 15 - Nashville, Tenn., at Nissan Stadium
July 17 - Louisville, Ky., at Cardinal Stadium
July 20 - Minneapolis, Minn., at Huntington Bank Stadium
July 22 - Chicago, Ill., at Soldier Field
July 26 - Detroit, Mich., at Ford Field
July 29 - East Rutherford, N.J., at Metlife Stadium
July 30 - East Rutherford, N.J., at Metlife Stadium
Aug. 1 - Boston, Mass., at Gillette Stadium
Aug. 3 - Pittsburgh, Pa., at Heinz Field
Aug. 5 - Washington, D.C., at Fedex Field
Aug. 9 - Charlotte, N.C., at Bank of America Stadium
Aug. 11 - Atlanta, Ga., at Mercedes Benz Stadium
Aug. 16 - Tampa, Fla., at Raymond James Stadium
Aug. 18 - Miami, Fla., at Hard Rock Stadium
Aug. 21 - St. Louis, Mo., at Dome at America's Center
Aug. 24 - Phoenix, Ariz., at State Farm Stadium
Aug. 26 - Las Vegas, Nev., at Allegiant Stadium
Aug. 30 - San Francisco, Calif., at Levi's Stadium
Sept. 2 - Los Angeles, Calif., at SoFi Stadium
Sept. 3 - Los Angeles, Calif., at SoFi Stadium
Sept. 11 - Vancouver, Canada, at BC Place
Sept. 13 - Seattle, Wash., at Lumen Field
Sept. 18 - Kansas City, Kans., at Arrowhead Stadium
Sept. 21 - Dallas, Texas, at AT&T Stadium
Sept. 23 - Houston, Texas, at NRG Stadium
Sept. 27 - New Orleans, La., at Caesars Superdome