Trending
Advertisement
Music
Dec. 15, 2022 / 11:38 AM

Trevor Noah to host Grammys for a third time

By Annie Martin
1/5
Trevor Noah will host the 2023 Grammy Awards in February. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/5e53f5fdaeb63ee3b6eb8af1c090cd10/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Trevor Noah will host the 2023 Grammy Awards in February. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Trevor Noah will host the Grammy Awards for his third consecutive year.

The 38-year-old writer, comedian and television personality confirmed Thursday that he will return to host the 2023 Grammys in February.

Advertisement

"I'm super excited to be hosting the #Grammys once again!" Noah tweeted.

Noah is the second person to host the Grammys at least three consecutive times in the past 30 years, following LL Cool J.

The Grammy Awards are presented by the Recording Academy and honor outstanding achievements in the music industry. The 2023 ceremony will take place Feb. 5 at Crypto.com Arena.

In an interview with Billboard, Noah said it is "thrilling" to host the Grammys for a third time.

"I don't think it's normal to host it once, so I don't have a great frame of reference for this. It is thrilling," the star said. "For me, it's a cheat code because I'm a fan of almost all the people who are there."

"I am 1,000% a fan, and what I love about the Grammys is that I become a fan of a new artist every single time," he added. "I come in and then I meet this new artist, and all of a sudden, here I am going, 'Who are the Black Pumas?' It introduces you to music that you maybe wouldn't have been [exposed to]."

Noah left the Comedy Central late-night talk show The Daily Show this month and will launch his Off the Record stand-up comedy tour in January.

Trevor Noah's career: Comedy, award shows and 'The Daily Show'

Comedian Trevor Noah arrives at the 67th Primetime Emmy Awards in the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on September 20, 2015. In May that year, he was announced as Jon Stewart's replacement on "The Daily Show." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Read More

iHeartPodcast Awards: 'Crime Junkie,' 'Love and Noraebang' among 2023 nominees Prince Harry says William screamed at him over exit from royal family Billie Lourd gives birth to daughter with Austen Rydell What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

TXT to release 'The Name Chapter: Temptation' EP in January
Music // 23 hours ago
TXT to release 'The Name Chapter: Temptation' EP in January
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- K-pop group Tomorrow X Together announced the new EP "The Name Chapter: Temptation."
Loona share 'The Origin Album: 0' track list
Music // 1 day ago
Loona share 'The Origin Album: 0' track list
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Loona released a track list for "The Origin Album: 0," their first EP since Chuu's removal from the group.
Stray Kids, Seventeen, Itzy among Asia Artist Awards winners
Music // 2 days ago
Stray Kids, Seventeen, Itzy among Asia Artist Awards winners
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- K-pop groups Stray Kids, Seventeen and Itzy won big at the Asia Artist Awards (AAA) in Japan.
Red Velvet join Aespa in 'Beautiful Christmas' music video teaser
Music // 2 days ago
Red Velvet join Aespa in 'Beautiful Christmas' music video teaser
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Red Velvet and Aespa released a preview of the music video for their holiday collaboration, "Beautiful Christmas."
Janet Jackson to launch 'Together Again' tour in April
Music // 3 days ago
Janet Jackson to launch 'Together Again' tour in April
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- Janet Jackson will perform across North America on her "Together Again" tour featuring Ludacris.
Lizzo set for next 'SNL' as illness sidelines Yeah Yeah Yeahs
Music // 4 days ago
Lizzo set for next 'SNL' as illness sidelines Yeah Yeah Yeahs
Dec. 11 (UPI) -- Rock band Yeah Yeah Yeahs will not be performing on next weekend's edition of "SNL" or at the upcoming KROQ Acoustic Christmas because guitarist Nick Zinner is still battling pneumonia.
Taylor Swift's 'Midnights' tops U.S. album chart
Music // 5 days ago
Taylor Swift's 'Midnights' tops U.S. album chart
Dec. 10 (UPI) -- Pop music star Taylor Swift's Midnights is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.
GOT7's Jackson leads creepy circus in 'Come Alive' music video
Music // 5 days ago
GOT7's Jackson leads creepy circus in 'Come Alive' music video
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- K-pop star Jackson Wang released a music video for "Come Alive," a song from his solo album "Magic Man."
SZA returns with new album 'SOS'
Music // 6 days ago
SZA returns with new album 'SOS'
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- SZA released her second studio album, "SOS."
WayV reschedule 'Phantom' release to Dec. 28
Music // 6 days ago
WayV reschedule 'Phantom' release to Dec. 28
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- WayV, a subunit of the K-pop group NCT, announced the new release date for the EP "Phantom."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss, dancer and former 'Ellen' DJ, dies at 40
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss, dancer and former 'Ellen' DJ, dies at 40
Bryce Leatherwood wins Season 22 of 'The Voice'
Bryce Leatherwood wins Season 22 of 'The Voice'
Prince Harry says William screamed at him over exit from royal family
Prince Harry says William screamed at him over exit from royal family
2022's best movies: raunchy comedies, epics with a message
2022's best movies: raunchy comedies, epics with a message
Celebrity deaths of 2022: Hollywood icons, rock legends
Celebrity deaths of 2022: Hollywood icons, rock legends
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement