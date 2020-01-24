Jan. 24 (UPI) -- The 62nd annual Grammy Awards, which recognizes excellence in music, will take place live on Sunday from Los Angeles.
Lizzo leads all artists with eight Grammy nominations including Album of the Year for Cuz I Love You, Record of the Year for "Truth Hurts" and Best New Artist.
Billie Eillish and Lil Nas X received six nominations each, while Ariana Grande and H.E.R. received five.
How to watch
Time: Red carpet coverage begins at 7 p.m. EDT. The ceremony starts at 8 p.m. EDT.
Where: The Staples Center in Los Angeles
Network: CBS
Online, live: Streaming service CBS All Access
Host: Alicia Keys is hosting for the second year in a row
Musical performances: The Jonas Brothers, Aerosmith, Eilish, Lizzo, Grande, Lil Nas X with Billy Ray Cyrus, BTS, Diplo and Mason Ramsey, Camila Cabello, Rosalia, H.E.R., Demi Lovato, Bonnie Raitt, Run-D.M.C., Blake Shelton with Gwen Stefani, Tyler, The Creator Charlie Wilson, Gary Clark Jr. with The Roots and John Legend, DJ Khaled, Meek Mill, Roddy Rich, YG and Kirk Franklin will be paying tribute to the late Nipsey Hussle
Presenters: Dua Lipa, Jim Gaffigan, Trevor Noah, Common, Cynthia Erivo, Billy Porter, Smokey Robinson, Shania Twain, Keith Urban, Stevie Wonder, Ava DuVernay, Bebe Rexha, Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne, Brandi Carlile and Tanya Tucker
Top Nominees:
Album of the Year
Lizzo Cuz I Love You
Bon iver I,I
Lana Del Rey Norman [Expletive] Rockwell!
Billie Eilish When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?
Ariana Grande Thank U, Next
H.E.R. I Used to Know Her
Lil Nas X 7
Vampire Weekend Father of the Bride
Record of the Year
"Truth Hurts" Lizzo
"Bad Guy" Billie Eilish
"Old Town Road" Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
"Hey Ma" Bon Iver
"7 Rings" Ariana Grande
"Hard Place" H.E.R.
"Talk" Khalid
"Sunflower" Post Malone and Swae Lee
Song of the Year
"Truth Hurts"
"Bad Guy"
"Lover"
"Always Remember Us This Way"
"Bring My Flowers Now"
"Hard Place"
"Norman [Expletive] Rockwell"
"Someone You Loved"
Best New Artist
Lil Nas X
Billie Eilish
Black Pumas
Lizzo
Maggie Rogers
Rosalia Tank and the Bangas
Yola
Best Pop Vocal Album
Billie Eilish When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?
Taylor Swift Lover
Ed Sheeran No. 6 Collaborations Project
Beyonce The Lion King: The Gift
Ariana Grande Thank U, Next
Best Rock Album
Cage The Elephant Social Cues
Bring Me The Horizon AMO
The Cranberries In The End
I Prevail Trauma
Rival Sons Feral Roots
Best R&B Album
Anderson .Paak Ventura
PJ Morton Paul
Ella Mai Mai
Lucky Daye Painted
BJ The Chicago Kid 1123
Best Rap Album
Meek Mill Championships
YBN Cordae The Lost Boy
Tyler, The Creator Igor
21 Savage I Am > I Was
Dreamville Revenge of the Dreamers III
Best Country Album
Eric Church Desperate Man
Reba McEntire Stronger Than The Truth
Pistol Annies Interstate Gospel
Thomas Rhett Center Point Road
Tanya Tucker While I'm Livin'