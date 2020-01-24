The Jonas Brothers are set to perform during the Grammys. File Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

Lizzo leads all artists with eight nominations. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Alicia Keys is hosting the 2020 Grammy Awards which take place on Sunday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 24 (UPI) -- The 62nd annual Grammy Awards, which recognizes excellence in music, will take place live on Sunday from Los Angeles.

Lizzo leads all artists with eight Grammy nominations including Album of the Year for Cuz I Love You, Record of the Year for "Truth Hurts" and Best New Artist.

Billie Eillish and Lil Nas X received six nominations each, while Ariana Grande and H.E.R. received five.

How to watch

Time: Red carpet coverage begins at 7 p.m. EDT. The ceremony starts at 8 p.m. EDT.

Where: The Staples Center in Los Angeles

Network: CBS

Online, live: Streaming service CBS All Access

Host: Alicia Keys is hosting for the second year in a row

Musical performances: The Jonas Brothers, Aerosmith, Eilish, Lizzo, Grande, Lil Nas X with Billy Ray Cyrus, BTS, Diplo and Mason Ramsey, Camila Cabello, Rosalia, H.E.R., Demi Lovato, Bonnie Raitt, Run-D.M.C., Blake Shelton with Gwen Stefani, Tyler, The Creator Charlie Wilson, Gary Clark Jr. with The Roots and John Legend, DJ Khaled, Meek Mill, Roddy Rich, YG and Kirk Franklin will be paying tribute to the late Nipsey Hussle

Presenters: Dua Lipa, Jim Gaffigan, Trevor Noah, Common, Cynthia Erivo, Billy Porter, Smokey Robinson, Shania Twain, Keith Urban, Stevie Wonder, Ava DuVernay, Bebe Rexha, Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne, Brandi Carlile and Tanya Tucker

Top Nominees:

Album of the Year

Lizzo Cuz I Love You

Bon iver I,I

Lana Del Rey Norman [Expletive] Rockwell!

Billie Eilish When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

Ariana Grande Thank U, Next

H.E.R. I Used to Know Her

Lil Nas X 7

Vampire Weekend Father of the Bride

Record of the Year

"Truth Hurts" Lizzo

"Bad Guy" Billie Eilish

"Old Town Road" Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

"Hey Ma" Bon Iver

"7 Rings" Ariana Grande

"Hard Place" H.E.R.

"Talk" Khalid

"Sunflower" Post Malone and Swae Lee

Song of the Year

"Truth Hurts"

"Bad Guy"

"Lover"

"Always Remember Us This Way"

"Bring My Flowers Now"

"Hard Place"

"Norman [Expletive] Rockwell"

"Someone You Loved"

Best New Artist

Lil Nas X

Billie Eilish

Black Pumas

Lizzo

Maggie Rogers

Rosalia Tank and the Bangas

Yola

Best Pop Vocal Album

Billie Eilish When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

Taylor Swift Lover

Ed Sheeran No. 6 Collaborations Project

Beyonce The Lion King: The Gift

Ariana Grande Thank U, Next

Best Rock Album

Cage The Elephant Social Cues

Bring Me The Horizon AMO

The Cranberries In The End

I Prevail Trauma

Rival Sons Feral Roots

Best R&B Album

Anderson .Paak Ventura

PJ Morton Paul

Ella Mai Mai

Lucky Daye Painted

BJ The Chicago Kid 1123

Best Rap Album

Meek Mill Championships

YBN Cordae The Lost Boy

Tyler, The Creator Igor

21 Savage I Am > I Was

Dreamville Revenge of the Dreamers III

Best Country Album

Eric Church Desperate Man

Reba McEntire Stronger Than The Truth

Pistol Annies Interstate Gospel

Thomas Rhett Center Point Road

Tanya Tucker While I'm Livin'