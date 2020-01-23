Ozzy Osbourne (R) and Sharon Osbourne attend the Los Angeles premiere of "Amy" in 2015. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Ozzy Osbourne (L) and Sharon Osbourne will serve as presenters Sunday at the Grammy Awards. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Ozzy Osbourne will present an award at the 2020 Grammys.

The Recording Academy announced in a press release Wednesday that Osbourne, 71, and his wife, Sharon Osbourne, 67, will serve as presenters Sunday at the 62nd Grammy Awards in Los Angeles.

The news comes two days after Osbourne went public about his diagnosis with Parkinson's disease. Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne discussed the singer's health Monday on Good Morning America.

"It's PRKN 2," Sharon Osbourne said. "There's so many different types of Parkinson's; it's not a death sentence by any stretch of the imagination, but it does affect certain nerves in your body. And it's -- it's like you have a good day, a good day, and then a really bad day."

Osbourne was diagnosed in February 2019 after undergoing surgery after a bad fall at home.

"I got numbness down this arm for the surgery, my legs keep going cold," he said. "I don't know if that's the Parkinson's or what, you know, but that's -- see, that's the problem. Because they cut nerves when they did the surgery. I'd never heard of nerve pain, and it's a weird feeling."

Osbourne thanked fans for their support in a tweet Monday.

"Thank you all so much for your well wishes. It means the absolute world to me. All my love, Ozzy," the post reads.

Dua Lipa, Keith Urban, Common, Cynthia Erivo, Billy Porter, Smokey Robinson, Shania Twain, Stevie Wonder, Jim Gaffigan, Trevor Noah, Ava DuVernay, Bebe Rexha, Brandi Carlile and Tanya Tucker will also present awards at the Grammys, which air on CBS.

The Grammy Awards will feature performances from Aerosmith, Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Ariana Grande, Jonas Brothers, Camila Cabello, Demi Lovato, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani, and other stars. In addition, John Legend, DJ Khaled, Meek Mill, Roddy Ricch, YG and Kirk Franklin will perform a tribute to late rapper Nipsey Hussle.