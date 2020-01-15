Tyler, the Creator will take the stage Jan. 26 at the Grammy Awards. File Photo by Dennis Van Tine/UPI | License Photo

Jonas Brothers will take the stage Jan. 26 at the Grammy Awards. File Photo by Gary I. Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

Camila Cabello will take the stage Jan. 26 at the Grammy Awards. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 15 (UPI) -- Camila Cabello, the Jonas Brothers and Tyler, the Creator have joined the lineup of Grammys performers.

The Recording Academy confirmed in a press release Wednesday that the musical artists will take the stage Jan. 26 at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles.

H.E.R, Bonnie Raitt, Rosalía, Run-D.M.C. and Charlie Wilson will also perform. Raitt will perform a tribute to Lifetime Achievement Award recipient John Prime, while Run-D.M.C. will join Aerosmith and Wilson.

Cabello had celebrated the news in an Instagram post Tuesday.

"i can't wait. thank you so much @recordingacademy," she wrote. "see you soon #GRAMMYs."

Cabello is nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for "Señorita" with Shawn Mendes. Jonas Brothers, Tyler, the Creator, H.E.R. and Rosalía are also up for awards.

Aerosmith, Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande, Lizzo, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani were previously announced as performers. Demi Lovato will give her first public performance since her 2018 overdose and hospitalization.

Alicia Keys will host the awards show, which airs live on CBS.