Nipsy Hussle (R) and his daughter Emani Asghedom. Hussle died in March. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

DJ Khaled arrives on the red carpet at the 36th annual MTV Video Music Awards on August 26. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

John Legend will honor the late Nipsey Hussle alongside DJ Khaled and others at the Grammy Awards. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 21 (UPI) -- John Legend, DJ Khaled and more will be taking part in an all-star tribute to late rapper Nipsey Hussle at the Grammy Awards on Sunday.

Kirk Franklin, Meek Mill, Roddy Ricch and YG will also honor Hussle.

Hussle, whose real name is Ermias Asghedom, died in March 2019 at age 33 following a shooting at the musician's clothing store in Los Angeles.

"An activist, entrepreneur and rapper, Nipsey Hussle had a lasting impact on not just his community, but also the culture at large," Grammy Awards executive producer Ken Ehrlich said in a statement.

"There is no denying the influence he had and his legacy will be felt for generations to come. We are honored to bring together this amazing group of artists to celebrate Nipsey's life and pay tribute to his many contributions to music. It's sure to be a memorable performance," he continued.

The 62nd annual Grammy Awards, hosted by Alicia Keys, will be broadcast live on Sunday on CBS at 8 p.m. EDT.

Legend, Keys, Foo Fighters, Usher, Common, Beck, H.E.R., Chris Martin, Earth, Wind & Fire, Gary Clark Jr., St. Vincent and Juanes will honor the late Prince during a Grammy tribute concert on Jan. 28, two days after the Grammy Awards. The event will the be broadcast in April.