Jan. 22 (UPI) -- Liv Tyler thinks her dad, Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler, is a "pretty amazing" performer.

The 42-year-old actress discussed Steven Tyler, 71, during Tuesday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Aerosmith is MusiCares' Person of the Year and will perform Sunday at the Grammys. Tyler had nothing but praise for Steven Tyler's onstage presence.

"He's pretty amazing," the actress said. "I love music. But as a performer, he doesn't half-ass anything. Like, he really is singing his heart out. So I'm actually usually pretty impressed."

Tyler said, however, that her dad does occasionally embarrass her.

"He does things that embarrass me, like humping his mic stand. They're in [Las] Vegas right now, so there's clips all the time," she said. "He licks people's faces sometimes."

Tyler herself is parent to son Milo, 15, with her ex-husband, Royston Langdon, and to twins, son Sailor and daughter Lula, 4, with her partner, Dave Gardner. She previously said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that Steven Tyler is a "very sweet" grandfather to her kids.

"It's interesting," Tyler said of her dad. "He's a different kind of grandfather."

"Well, granddad wears nail polish ... And more makeup than me," she added. "He's very sweet."

On Jimmy Kimmel, Tyler also discussed her family's life in London and how her 4-year-old twins have British accents.

"I'm always reminding them, because they say the English words for everything," the star said. "They say the English version, like 'chips.' And I'll say, 'You mean you want some French fries?'"

Tyler and Rob Lowe star on the new Fox series 9-1-1: Lone Star. The pair said at a Television Critics Association panel this week that they trained to play a paramedic and firefighter, respectively, on the job.