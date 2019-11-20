Lizzo, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X top Grammy nominations

Bebe Rexha and Gayle King help announce the Grammy nominations on Wednesday in New York. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Billie Eilish performs onstage during the iHeartRadio Music Festival on September 21. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

Lil Nas X (L) and Billy Ray Cyrus arrive for the BET Awards on June 23. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Lizzo has received multiple Grammy nominations including Record and Album of the Year alongside Billie Eilish and Ariana Grande. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 20 (UPI) -- The nominees for the 62nd annual Grammy nominations were announced on Wednesday with Lizzo leading the field with eight nominations.

Billie Eillish and Lil Nas X received six nominations each while Ariana Grande and H.E.R. received five.

The nominees in the top categories are:

Album of the Year

Lizzo Cuz I Love You

Bon Iver I,I

Lana Del Rey Norman F***ing Rockwell!

Billie Eilish When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

Ariana Grande Thank U, Next

H.E.R. I Used to Know Her

Lil Nas X 7

Vampire Weekend Father of the Bride

Record of the Year

"Truth Hurts" Lizzo

"Bad Guy" Billie Eilish

"Old Town Road" Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

"Hey Ma" Bon Iver

"7 Rings" Ariana Grande

"Hard Place" H.E.R.

"Talk" Khalid

"Sunflower" Post Malone and Swae Lee

Song of the Year

"Truth Hurts"

"Bad Guy"

"Lover"

"Always Remember Us This Way"

"Bring My Flowers Now"

"Hard Place"

"Norman F***ing Rockwell"

"Someone You Loved"

Best New Artist

Lil Nas X

Billie Eilish

Black Pumas

Lizzo

Maggie Rogers

Rosalia Tank and the Bangas

Yola

Best Pop Solo Performance

"You Need to Calm Down" Taylor Swift

"Spirit" Beyonce

"Bad Guy" Billie Eilish

"7 Rings" Ariana Grande

"Truth Hurts" Lizzo

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

"Boyfriend" Ariana Grande and Social House

"Sucker" The Jonas Brothers

"Old Town Road" Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

"Sunflower" Post Malone and Swae Lee

"Senorita" Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes

Best Pop Vocal Album

Billie Eilish When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

Taylor Swift Lover

Ed Sheeran No. 6 Collaborations Project

Beyonce The Lion King: The Gift

Ariana Grande Thank U, Next

Best Rock Album

Cage The Elephant Social Cues

Bring Me The Horizon AMO

The Cranberries In The End

I Prevail Trauma

Rival Sons Feral Roots

Best R&B Performance

"Love Again" Daniel Caesar and Brandy

"Exactly How I Feel" Lizzo featuring Gucci Mane

"Could've Been" H.E.R. featuring Bryson Tiller

"Come Home" Anderson .Paak featuring Andre 3000

"Roll Some Mo" Lucky Daye

Best R&B Album

Anderson .Paak Ventura

PJ Morton Paul

Ella Mai Ella Mai

Lucky Daye Painted

BJ The Chicago Kid 1123

Best Urban Contemporary Album

Lizzo Cuz I Love You

Steve Lacy Apollo XXI

Georgia Anne Muldrow Overload

NAO Saturn

Jessie Reyez Being Human In Public

Best Rap Performance

"Middle Child" J. Cole

"Clout" Offset featuring Cardi B

"Racks in the Middle" Nipsey Hussle featuring Roddy Ricch and Hit Boy

"Down Bad" Dreamville featuring J.I.D., Bas, J.Cole, EarthGang and Young Nudy

"Suge" DaBaby

Best Rap Album

Meek Mill Championships

YBN Cordae The Lost Boy

Tyler The Creator Igor 21

Savage I Am > I Was

Dreamville Revenge of the Dreamers III

Best Country Solo Performance

"God's Country" Blake Shelton

"Ride Me Back Home" Willie Nelson

"All Your'n" Tyler Childers

"Girl Goin' Nowhere" Ashley McBryde

"Bring My Flowers Now" Tanya Tucker

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

"Speechless" Dan + Shay

"The Daughters" Little Big Town

"Brand New Man" Brooks & Dun with Luke Combs

"I Don't Remember Me (Before You)" Brothers Osborne

"Common" Maren Morris featuring Brandi Carlile

Best Country Album

Eric Church Desperate Man

Reba McEntire Stronger Than The Truth

Pistol Annies Interstate Gospel

Thomas Rhett Center Point Road

Tanya Tucker While I'm Livin'

Visit the official Grammy Awards website for a complete list of nominees.

The Grammys will be awarded Jan. 26 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. The event will be aired live on CBS at 8 p.m. EDT.

Alicia Keys is returning to host for the second year in a row.