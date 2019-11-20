Lizzo, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X top Grammy nominations

Nov. 20 (UPI) -- The nominees for the 62nd annual Grammy nominations were announced on Wednesday with Lizzo leading the field with eight nominations.
Billie Eillish and Lil Nas X received six nominations each while Ariana Grande and H.E.R. received five.
The nominees in the top categories are:
Album of the Year
Lizzo Cuz I Love You
Bon Iver I,I
Lana Del Rey Norman F***ing Rockwell!
Billie Eilish When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?
Ariana Grande Thank U, Next
H.E.R. I Used to Know Her
Lil Nas X 7
Vampire Weekend Father of the Bride
Record of the Year
"Truth Hurts" Lizzo
"Bad Guy" Billie Eilish
"Old Town Road" Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
"Hey Ma" Bon Iver
"7 Rings" Ariana Grande
"Hard Place" H.E.R.
"Talk" Khalid
"Sunflower" Post Malone and Swae Lee
Song of the Year
"Truth Hurts"
"Bad Guy"
"Lover"
"Always Remember Us This Way"
"Bring My Flowers Now"
"Hard Place"
"Norman F***ing Rockwell"
"Someone You Loved"
Best New Artist
Lil Nas X
Billie Eilish
Black Pumas
Lizzo
Maggie Rogers
Rosalia Tank and the Bangas
Yola
Best Pop Solo Performance
"You Need to Calm Down" Taylor Swift
"Spirit" Beyonce
"Bad Guy" Billie Eilish
"7 Rings" Ariana Grande
"Truth Hurts" Lizzo
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
"Boyfriend" Ariana Grande and Social House
"Sucker" The Jonas Brothers
"Old Town Road" Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
"Sunflower" Post Malone and Swae Lee
"Senorita" Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes
Best Pop Vocal Album
Billie Eilish When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?
Taylor Swift Lover
Ed Sheeran No. 6 Collaborations Project
Beyonce The Lion King: The Gift
Ariana Grande Thank U, Next
Best Rock Album
Cage The Elephant Social Cues
Bring Me The Horizon AMO
The Cranberries In The End
I Prevail Trauma
Rival Sons Feral Roots
Best R&B Performance
"Love Again" Daniel Caesar and Brandy
"Exactly How I Feel" Lizzo featuring Gucci Mane
"Could've Been" H.E.R. featuring Bryson Tiller
"Come Home" Anderson .Paak featuring Andre 3000
"Roll Some Mo" Lucky Daye
Best R&B Album
Anderson .Paak Ventura
PJ Morton Paul
Ella Mai Ella Mai
Lucky Daye Painted
BJ The Chicago Kid 1123
Best Urban Contemporary Album
Lizzo Cuz I Love You
Steve Lacy Apollo XXI
Georgia Anne Muldrow Overload
NAO Saturn
Jessie Reyez Being Human In Public
Best Rap Performance
"Middle Child" J. Cole
"Clout" Offset featuring Cardi B
"Racks in the Middle" Nipsey Hussle featuring Roddy Ricch and Hit Boy
"Down Bad" Dreamville featuring J.I.D., Bas, J.Cole, EarthGang and Young Nudy
"Suge" DaBaby
Best Rap Album
Meek Mill Championships
YBN Cordae The Lost Boy
Tyler The Creator Igor 21
Savage I Am > I Was
Dreamville Revenge of the Dreamers III
Best Country Solo Performance
"God's Country" Blake Shelton
"Ride Me Back Home" Willie Nelson
"All Your'n" Tyler Childers
"Girl Goin' Nowhere" Ashley McBryde
"Bring My Flowers Now" Tanya Tucker
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
"Speechless" Dan + Shay
"The Daughters" Little Big Town
"Brand New Man" Brooks & Dun with Luke Combs
"I Don't Remember Me (Before You)" Brothers Osborne
"Common" Maren Morris featuring Brandi Carlile
Best Country Album
Eric Church Desperate Man
Reba McEntire Stronger Than The Truth
Pistol Annies Interstate Gospel
Thomas Rhett Center Point Road
Tanya Tucker While I'm Livin'
Visit the official Grammy Awards website for a complete list of nominees.
The Grammys will be awarded Jan. 26 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. The event will be aired live on CBS at 8 p.m. EDT.
Alicia Keys is returning to host for the second year in a row.