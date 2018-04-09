Carrie Underwood to perform new song at ACM Awards

April 9 (UPI) -- Carrie Underwood is confirmed as a performer for Sunday's 53rd Academy of Country Music Awards gala in Las Vegas.

Underwood will give the world-television premiere of a soon-to-be-released single at the MGM Grand Garden Arena ceremony, which Reba McEntire is set to host and CBS is scheduled to air live.

Previously announced ACM Awards show performers include Lauren Alaina, Jason Aldean, Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, Kane Brown, Luke Bryan, Kenny Chesney, Kelly Clarkson, Florida Georgia Line, Alan Jackson, Lady Antebellum, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, Midland, Maren Morris, Jon Pardi, Bebe Rexha, Thomas Rhett, Blake Shelton, Keith Urban and Brett Young.

Among the celebrities to serve as presenters are David Boreanaz, Drew Brees, AJ Buckley, Cam, Sam Elliott, Eve, Ashton Kutcher, Dustin Lynch, Nancy O'Dell, Rebecca Romijn, Max Thieriot and Lindsey Vonn.

Underwood, 35, has been keeping a low profile since she fell on the steps outside of her home in November, breaking her wrist and requiring 40 to 50 stitches to repair a cut to her face.