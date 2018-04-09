Twice releases 'What is Love?' EP, music video

Home / Entertainment News / Music

By Annie Martin  |  April 9, 2018 at 1:45 PM
April 9 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Twice returned with new music Monday.

The K-pop stars released the EP What is Love? and a film-inspired music video for the title track of the same name.

The "What is Love?" video references several movies, including The Princess Diaries, Ghost, Pulp Fiction and La La Land. The scenes are paired with shots of Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung and Tzuyu watching films at a sleepover.

"TWICE THE 5TH MINI ALBUM Released Online," Twice announced on its official Twitter account.

What is Love? includes four other tracks and a bonus song, "Stuck," on the physical EP. Twice promoted the EP at a showcase Monday in Seoul.

Twice last released Merry & Happy, a Christmas-inspired reissue of its debut studio album, Twicetagram, in December. The group was formed in 2015, and is known for the singles "Cheer Up," "Signal" and "Likey."

