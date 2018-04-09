Home / Entertainment News / Music

Goo Goo Dolls announces 'Dizzy Up the Girl 20th Anniversary Tour'

By Karen Butler  |  April 9, 2018 at 4:25 PM
April 9 (UPI) -- Rock band Goo Goo Dolls announced Monday its plans for a string of concerts throughout North America this fall.

SiriusXM Presents: Goo Goo Dolls -- Dizzy Up the Girl 20th Anniversary Tour is to kick off in Phoenix Sept. 30 and is scheduled to wrap up in Las Vegas Nov. 18. Tickets are to go on sale to the general public Friday.

"I am incredibly excited to share this album in its entirety with our fans," lead singer John Rzeznik said in a news release issued by Live Nation.

Dizzy Up the Girl was released in 1998 and features some of the group's best-known hits, including "Iris," "Dizzy," "Black Balloon," "Broadway" and "Slide"

