The most anticipated films for the rest of 2022

"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" is one of the year's most highly anticipated films. Photo courtesy of Marvel Studios

Aug. 30 (UPI) -- It seems that 2022 is flying by, and there are just four months left before the calendar flips to a new year. This also means a transition time for the film industry, as studios look to move beyond their slate of summer releases and begin focusing their attention on the upcoming fall and holiday seasons. Advertisement

While the year has already seen a heap of critically acclaimed films hit screens, there are still many big-name projects still to come in the latter portion of 2022.

Here is a list of some of the most anticipated films coming in the rest of 2022.

'The Woman King' -- in theaters Sept. 16

Starring Viola Davis, Thuso Mbedu, Lashana Lynch and John Boeyga, The Woman King follows the Agojie, a female-led warrior tribe that served as protectors to the African kingdom of Dahomey in the 1800s. Directed by Gian Prince-Bythewood, the film will chronicle the lives of the Agojie as they work to keep their land safe from foreign invaders. The Woman King will have its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival.

'Don't Worry Darling' -- in theaters Sept. 23

A psychological thriller directed by Olivia Wilde, Don't Worry Darling follows Alice (Florence Pugh) and Jack (Harry Styles) as a seemingly happy 1950s couple, living an idealistic life in a California suburb. Things begin to go wrong, though, when Alice starts to question the true nature of her husband's work. While the film has had some production issues, it remains one of the most anticipated features of the year.

'Blonde' -- streaming on Netflix Sept. 28

Starring Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe, Blonde tells the story of the troubled sex symbol's short life, going behind the scenes to unmask the tragic truth behind Monroe's facade. Directed by Andrew Dominik, the film has garnered notoriety for its graphic sexual content, and is the only film being released in 2022 to receive an NC-17 rating. It will also become the first NC-17 film to be released on any major streaming platform.

'Amsterdam' -- in theaters Oct. 7

A murder mystery comedy directed by David O. Russell (Silver Linings Playbook), Amsterdam features a star-studded ensemble cast, led by Christian Bale, Margot Robbie and John David Washington. The trio play three friends who unwittingly become suspects in a 1930s murder. The film also stars numerous other A-listers, including Chris Rock, Anya Taylor-Joy, Zoe Saldaña, Mike Myers, Rami Malek, Michael Shannon, Robert de Niro and more.

'Halloween Ends' -- in theaters and streaming on Peacock Oct. 14

Jamie Lee Curtis will have her final encounter this October with the villainous Michael Myers in Halloween Ends, working to stop the serial killer she first encountered in the 1978 original. The film is being billed as the final part of the Halloween reboot trilogy that began in 2018. Halloween Ends also stars Andi Matichak and James Jude Courtney, and is directed by David Gordon Green, who also helmed the first two films in the series.

'Black Adam' -- in theaters Oct. 21

DC Comics' most powerful anti-hero will make his onscreen debut in the upcoming Black Adam, with the titular character being portrayed by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. After five thousand years of being imprisoned, Black Adam will return to Earth, where he must learn how to bring more of the hero side of himself out. Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, the film also stars Aldis Hodge, Noah Centineo, Sarah Shahai and Pierce Brosnan.

'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' -- in theaters Nov. 11

One of the most anticipated Marvel films in years, the plans for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever were forced to undergo an abrupt change following the death of lead actor Chadwick Boseman in 2020. His part wasn't re-cast, and the sequel to 2018's Black Panther, directed by Ryan Coogler, will focus on the nation of Wakanda following his death. The film will star Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke and Angela Bassett.

'The Menu' -- in theaters Nov. 18

The directorial debut of Succession's Mark Mylod, The Menu stars Anya Taylor-Joy and Nicholas Hoult as a young couple who travel to a remote island with a tourist group to eat at an exclusive restaurant, led by a celebrity chef (Ralph Fiennes). Once the group arrives, though, it becomes apparent that the chef may be hiding some dark secrets. The film will have its world premiere at the upcoming Toronto International Film Festival.

'Avatar: The Way of Water' -- in theaters Dec. 16

After thirteen years and numerous delays, acclaimed director James Cameron will finally unveil his long-awaited Avatar sequel to the world. Avatar: The Way of Water will follow the Na'vi a decade after the events of the first film, and will feature Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña and Stephen Lang in their original roles, while Sigourney Weaver will star in a new role. After this film, Cameron is planning to release three more sequels through 2028.

'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery' -- streaming on Netflix Dec. 23

Following the success of Knives Out, director Rian Johnson is back with the follow-up to his whodunnit in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. Daniel Craig is the only cast member to reprise his role from the first film, although the sequel features an ensemble cast of Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Kate Hudson, Ethan Hawke and more. The film will also have the honor of closing out the BFI London Film Festival.