Aug. 10, 2022 / 11:08 AM

A meal with surprises is served in new trailer for 'The Menu'

By Justin Klawans
Ralph Fiennes, Anya-Taylor Joy and Nicholas Hoult star in the upcoming dark comedy film "The Menu." Photo courtesy of Searchlight Pictures

Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Searchlight Pictures on Wednesday released the official trailer for its upcoming horror comedy film The Menu.

The trailer shows off a young couple, played by Anya Taylor-Joy (The Northman) and Nicholas Hoult (The Great), who travel to an exclusive, high-end restaurant on a remote island.

Once there, they find that the restaurant's chef, Ralph Fiennes (The King's Man) "has prepared a lavish menu, with some shocking surprises," according to Searchlight.

While details on the exact plot points remain slim, Ralph Fiennes' chef character appears to exude significant control over his sous chefs, who appear to be under some type of trance.

The trailer quickly goes from food-focused to horror-focused, devolving into gunshots and knife slashes.

Fiennes can ominously be heard saying, "This is what you're paying for. It's all a part of the menu."

"We're going to die tonight," another one of the restaurant guests says at the end of the clip.

The trailer marks the second look at the film, with an initial teaser having been released this past June.

The Menu was directed by Mark Mylod, an Emmy Award winner best known for his work on the HBO smash-hit drama Succession, for which he acted as a director and producer for three seasons.

Mylod has also contributed to successful shows like Shameless and Game of Thrones.

Beyond the trio of leading actors, The Menu also features Judith Light, John Leguizamo, Aimee Carrero and other well-known names.

The film will have its world premiere this September as part of the Toronto International Film Festival, where it is expected to garner critical accolades.

The project was first announced back in 2019, with Emma Stone and Ralph Fiennes attached to the starring roles.

Stone was soon forced to drop out of the film due to scheduling conflicts, being replaced in June 2021 by Taylor-Joy.

Hoult would join the cast the next month, with more actors continuing to join throughout 2021, and filming started that September.

The Menu will be then released in theaters on Nov. 18.

