Nicholas Hoult joins Anya Taylor-Joy in 'The Menu'

July 30 (UPI) -- Nicholas Hoult has joined the cast of the new film The Menu.

The Hollywood Reporter said Thursday that Hoult, 31, will star in the upcoming dark comedy.

Advertisement

Hoult joins previously announced stars Ralph Fiennes and Hong Chau.

The Menu hails from Searchlight Pictures. Succession writer Will Tracey and Seth Reiss wrote the script, with Succession director Mark Mylod to direct the film.

Deadline confirmed Hoult's casting.

The Menu is a darkly comedic psychological thriller that explores the world of eccentric culinary culture. The film follows a young couple who visit an exclusive restaurant on a remote island where the chef has prepared a lavish menu.

Adam McKay will produce the film, with DanTram Nguyen and Zahra Phillips to oversee the project for Searchlight.

Hoult is known for playing Henry "Hank" McCoy, aka Beast, in the X-Men films and Peter III on the Hulu series The Great. The Great co-stars Elle Fanning as Catherine the Great and was renewed for a second season in July 2020.

Hoult most recently starred in the film Those Who Wish Me Dead with Angelina Jolie.