July 2 (UPI) -- Hulu has renewed comedy-drama The Great, starring Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult, for a second season.

The official Twitter account of The Great announced the renewal on Thursday.

"Our reaction to the news that #TheGreat has been renewed for a second season," the tweet said alongside a clip of Fanning's Catherine the Great saying "Huzzah!" a phrase used throughout the series.

The Great, from creator Tony McNamara (The Favourite) follows Catherine the Great's rise to become the ruler of Russia by overthrowing her husband, Hoult's Peter III, during the 18th century.

Hulu premiered the first season in May. The show is inspired by true events but is not historically accurate and offers comedic twists on what actually happened.

Phoebe Fox, Sacha Dhawan, Charity Wakefield, Gwilym Lee, Adam Godley, Douglas Hodge, Belinda Bromilow, Bayo Gbadamosi and Florence Keith-Roach also star.