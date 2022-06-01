'The Menu' teaser trailer: Anya Taylor-Joy visits Ralph Fiennes' creepy restaurant

1/5

Anya Taylor-Joy stars in the new dark comedy thriller "The Menu." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 1 (UPI) -- Searchlight Pictures is giving a glimpse of the new film The Menu. The studio shared a teaser trailer for the dark comedy thriller Wednesday featuring Anya Taylor-Joy, Nicolas Hoult and Ralph Fiennes. Advertisement

Taylor-Joy and Hoult play Margot and Tyler, a couple who travel to a remote island to eat at an exclusive restaurant. The venue is overseen by a chef (Ralph Fiennes) who exerts a cult-like control over his workers.

Margot (Taylor-Joy) soon discovers the meal might be more than it seems.

"A couple travels to a coastal island to eat an exclusive restaurant where the chef has prepared a lavish menu, with some shocking surprises," an official description reads.

Hong Chau, John Leguizamo, Janet McTeer and Judith Light also star.

The Menu is written by Seth Reiss and Will Tracy and directed by Mark Mylod (Game of Thrones, Succession). Adam McKay and Betsy Koch serve as producers.

The film opens in theaters Nov. 18.