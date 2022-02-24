Toronto International Film Festival to return as in-person event in September

Toronto International Film Festival CEO Cameron Bailey (L), pictured with Joana Vicente, confirmed Thursday that the 2022 festival will take place as an in-person event in September. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 24 (UPI) -- The Toronto International Film Festival will return as an in-person event this year. Organizers said in a press release Thursday that the annual film festival will take place Sept. 8 to 18. Advertisement

The TIFF networking and celebratory events will also be held in person, including the opening night party, industry conference, filmmaker dinners, industry networking events, press and programmers events and tribute awards gala.

In addition, five film curators have joined the TIFF programming team: Robyn Citizen, who will serve as director of festival programming and cinematheque, Andréa Picard, Kelly Boutsalis, Jason Ryle, Jane Schoettle and Ravi Srinivasan.

"We're thrilled to share this news about TIFF 2022 and to introduce fresh voices to our programming team," TIFF CEO Cameron Bailey said. "Their expertise, passion, and perspectives will both deepen and broaden TIFF's curation. As we prepare our selections both for TIFF Bell Lightbox year-around and the 47th Toronto International Film Festival, we can't wait to see what our new programmers will add to the mix."

"I am thrilled to be leading this team of innovative, film-loving professionals," Citizen added. "The last two years set the stage for change, and TIFF has embraced it -- we are refocused on brave, authentic curation, on engaging stories and bringing audiences together."

TIFF took place as a mostly virtual event for the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Other festivals and award shows in the entertainment world have also returned to in-person events, including the Screen Actors Guild Awards, which will take place Sunday in Santa Monica, Calif.