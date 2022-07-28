'Blonde' trailer: Ana de Armas plays Marilyn Monroe in Netflix film

1/5

"Blonde," a new film starring Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe, is coming to Netflix in September.

July 28 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film Blonde. The streaming service shared a trailer for the biopic Thursday featuring Ana de Armas as late actress and Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe. Advertisement

Blonde is based on the Joyce Carol Oates novel of the same name. The film is written and directed by Andrew Dominik and also stars Adrien Brody, Bobby Cannavale and Julianne Nicholson.

In the trailer, Marilyn (de Armas) explains to Joe DiMaggio (Cannavale), to whom she was married from 1954 to 1955, how she feels a split between her onscreen personality, Marilyn, and her real self as Norma Jeane.

"From her volatile childhood as Norma Jeane, through her rise to stardom and romantic entanglements, Blonde blurs the lines of fact and fiction to explore the widening split between her public and private selves," an official synopsis reads.

Blonde is rated NC-17 for sexual content. The film will have its world premiere at the Venice International Film Festival ahead of its Sept. 28 debut on Netflix.