'Amsterdam' trailer: Christian Bale, Margot Robbie get swept up in murder

"Amsterdam," a new film directed by David O. Russell and starring Christian Bale, opens in theaters in November. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

July 6 (UPI) -- 20th Century Studios is giving a glimpse of the new film Amsterdam. The studio shared a trailer for the mystery comedy film Wednesday featuring Christian Bale, Margot Robbie and John David Washington. Advertisement

Amsterdam is written and directed by David O. Russell. The film takes place in the 1930s and follows three friends (Bale, Robbie, Washington) who become swept up in a murder and a larger secret plot.

Chris Rock, Anya Taylor-Joy, Zoe Saldaña, Mike Myers, Michael Shannon, Timothy Olyphant, Andrew Riseborough, Taylor Swift, Rami Malek and Robert De Niro also star.

Amsterdam opens in theaters Nov. 4.

The movie is Russell's first since Joy, released in 2014. The director is also known for Silver Linings Playbook and American Hustle.