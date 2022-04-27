Trending
Advertisement
Movies
April 27, 2022 / 11:58 PM

'Avatar 2' footage, title revealed at CinemaCon; 'Avatar 1' remaster coming

By Connor Grott

April 27 (UPI) -- After years of suspense, Disney on Wednesday revealed the first teaser trailer for director James Cameron's Avatar sequel and unveiled the movie's official title at CinemaCon in Las Vegas.

The Hollywood Reporter, Deadline and IGN confirmed that Cameron's follow-up to the 2009 blockbuster will be called Avatar: The Way of Water. A short teaser trailer also was shown to the audience in Caesars Palace's Colosseum.

Advertisement

"We need to make sure [audiences] have an experience they can't get anywhere else, and that needs to be exclusively in theaters," producer Jon Landau said when introducing the teaser trailer, which will be released next week exclusively in theaters ahead of Disney and Marvel's Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness.

Landau said each of the four planned sequels -- the first, The Way of Water, is set for a Dec. 16 release in North America -- will center on Jake Sully, played by Sam Worthington, Neytiri, portrayed by Zoe Saldaña, and their family. Each will be a standalone film that "together are an even greater connected epic saga."

Advertisement

Cameron also made a brief appearance at the convention in the form of a pre-recorded message. He expressed his excitement for the world to see Avatar: The Way of Water and teased that the team has "set out once again to push the limits of what cinema can do."

In a story set more than a decade after the events of the original film, the footage in the trailer focused on Jake and Neytiri and included breathtaking shots of Pandora, according to reports. The teaser featured lots of underwater footage and showed off new whale-like creatures.

The Avatar 2 trailer will go online a week after its exclusive run in theaters.

In addition, it was announced that a remastered version of the original Avatar will be released in theaters on Sept. 23, 2022. According to Cameron, the visual effects will be even more realistic.

Cameron's first Avatar film quickly became the top-grossing film of all time at the worldwide box office, generating more than $2.8 billion. The groundbreaking movie was credited with ushering in the digital 3D era and introducing new production tools and techniques.

Advertisement

Read More

Reports: Olivia Wilde served legal papers from Jason Sudeikis onstage at CinemaCon 'Don't Worry Darling': Harry Styles, Florence Pugh get close in first-look photo Robert Pattinson, director Matt Reeves to return for 'The Batman' sequel

Latest Headlines

Movie review: 'Memory' shows Liam Neeson forgot how to entertain
Movies // 13 hours ago
Movie review: 'Memory' shows Liam Neeson forgot how to entertain
LOS ANGELES, April 27 (UPI) -- Liam Neeson's latest action movie "Memory" forgot to include many action scenes.
'Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers' reunite in new trailer
Movies // 14 hours ago
'Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers' reunite in new trailer
April 27 (UPI) -- Classic Disney characters Chip and Dale are back on the case in the new trailer for upcoming film, "Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers."
'Don't Worry Darling': Harry Styles, Florence Pugh get close in first-look photo
Movies // 15 hours ago
'Don't Worry Darling': Harry Styles, Florence Pugh get close in first-look photo
April 27 (UPI) -- "Don't Worry Darling," a psychological thriller starring Harry Styles, Florence Pugh, Chris Pine and Olivia Wilde, will open in theaters in September.
'Barbie' with Margot Robbie gets 2023 release date, first photo
Movies // 18 hours ago
'Barbie' with Margot Robbie gets 2023 release date, first photo
April 27 (UPI) -- The upcoming live-action "Barbie" film, starring Margot Robbie in the title role, is coming to theaters on July 21, 2023.
Ben Foster, Vicky Krieps kept Holocaust vivid in 'The Survivor'
Movies // 21 hours ago
Ben Foster, Vicky Krieps kept Holocaust vivid in 'The Survivor'
LOS ANGELES, April 27 (UPI) -- 'The Survivor' stars Ben Foster and Vicky Krieps discuss their Holocaust research for the true story of Auschwitz survivor Harry Haft (Foster).
Robert Pattinson, director Matt Reeves to return for 'The Batman' sequel
Movies // 1 day ago
Robert Pattinson, director Matt Reeves to return for 'The Batman' sequel
April 26 (UPI) -- "The Batman" is officially getting a sequel, with Robert Pattinson set to return as Gotham's Caped Crusader and Matt Reeves as the director.
'Fast X' director Justin Lin steps down from sequel
Movies // 1 day ago
'Fast X' director Justin Lin steps down from sequel
April 26 (UPI) -- Justin Lin announced Tuesday that he is stepping down as director of "Fast X," the 10th film in the "Fast and the Furious" franchise. He will remain a producer.
'Wicked' to be split into 2 movies, first coming December 2024
Movies // 1 day ago
'Wicked' to be split into 2 movies, first coming December 2024
April 26 (UPI) -- "Wicked" director Jon M. Chu posted on social media Tuesday that his adaptation of the Broadway musical will be split into two movies, the first arriving in theaters December 2024.
'Jerry & Marge Go Large': Bryan Cranston comedy coming to Paramount+ in June
Movies // 1 day ago
'Jerry & Marge Go Large': Bryan Cranston comedy coming to Paramount+ in June
April 26 (UPI) -- "Jerry & Marge Go Large," a new film starring Bryan Cranston and Annette Bening, will premiere on Paramount+ in June.
'The Gray Man' photos feature Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans in spy thriller
Movies // 1 day ago
'The Gray Man' photos feature Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans in spy thriller
April 26 (UPI) -- "The Gray Man," a new film based on the Mark Greaney novel and directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, is coming to Netflix in July.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Kim Basinger shares struggle with agoraphobia: 'I wouldn't leave the house'
Kim Basinger shares struggle with agoraphobia: 'I wouldn't leave the house'
Margaret Josephs was 'very impressed' with Luis Ruelas at 'RHONJ' reunion
Margaret Josephs was 'very impressed' with Luis Ruelas at 'RHONJ' reunion
Reports: Olivia Wilde served legal papers from Jason Sudeikis onstage at CinemaCon
Reports: Olivia Wilde served legal papers from Jason Sudeikis onstage at CinemaCon
Randy Rainbow says videos are not 'politically motivated' on 'Kimmel'
Randy Rainbow says videos are not 'politically motivated' on 'Kimmel'
Movie review: 'Memory' shows Liam Neeson forgot how to entertain
Movie review: 'Memory' shows Liam Neeson forgot how to entertain
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement