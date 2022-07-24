Wakanda looks to the future in new 'Black Panther' trailer

1/5

Disney has released the first trailer for Letitia Wright's "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 24 (UPI) -- Disney released the first trailer for its sequel to the 2018 Marvel blockbuster Black Panther this weekend. The 2-minute preview for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was set to the song "No Woman, No Cry." Advertisement

It shows the mythical, titular African nation mourning the loss of its king T-Challa, who was also the superhero Black Panther, (Chadwick Boseman), and forging a new path forward.

Boseman died of cancer in 2020 at the age of 43. His most iconic role has not been recast.

The trailer for Wakanda Forever -- which has already gotten more than 9 million views on YouTube since it was posted Saturday -- includes a passionate speech, battle scenes, the birth of a baby and a glimpse of someone wearing the Black Panther suit.

Set for theatrical release on Nov. 11, Wakanda Forever stars Letitia Wright, Lupita N'yongo, Angela Bassett, Danai Gurira and Martin Freeman.