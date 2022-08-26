Trending
Advertisement
Movies
Aug. 26, 2022 / 10:57 AM

Shia LaBeouf says he wasn't fired from Olivia Wilde's film

By Justin Klawans
1/5
Shia LaBeouf is rebuking Olivia Wilde's statement that she fired him from her film, instead asserting that he quit the production. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/021262ca4265a40fe429f5fe3c0a357b/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Shia LaBeouf is rebuking Olivia Wilde's statement that she fired him from her film, instead asserting that he quit the production. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 26 (UPI) -- Actor Shia LaBeouf is rebuking director Olivia Wilde's assertion that she fired him from her upcoming film Don't Worry Darling, instead claiming that he quit the production due to a scheduling conflict.

LaBeouf's comments came following an interview Wilde had with Variety. During the interview, published Wednesday, Wilde claimed that he fired LaBeouf from the production in order to protect lead actress Florence Pugh.

Advertisement

"I say this as someone who is such an admirer of [LaBeouf's] work. His process was not conducive to the ethos that I demand in my productions," she told Variety. "I believe that creating a safe, trusting environment is the best way to get people to do their best work. Ultimately, my responsibility is to the production and to the cast to protect them."

"Particularly with a movie like this, I knew that I was going to be asking Florence to be in very vulnerable situations, and my priority was making her feel safe and making her feel supported," Wilde added.

In an email reportedly forwarded to Variety on Friday, though, LaBeouf said that Wilde's notion of him being fired was false.

Advertisement

LaBeouf instead claimed that he had "quit the film due to lack of rehearsal time" during the film's early stages of production in 2020.

Variety published the email in full, which was reportedly sent by LaBeouf to Wilde following the accusations. LaBeouf wrote to her, "What inspired this email today is your latest Variety story. I am greatly honored by your words on my work; thank you, that felt good to read."

"I am a little confused about the narrative that I was fired, however," the email added. "You and I both know the reasons for my exit. I quit your film because your actors and I couldn't find time to rehearse."

"Firing me never took place, Olivia," the email went on. "And while I fully understand the attractiveness of pushing that story because of the current social landscape, the social currency that brings. It is not the truth."

LaBeouf reportedly also gave Variety texts that Wilde had sent him after he exited the film, in which she thanked him for his time spent on the project.

"Thanks for letting me in on your thought process. I know that isn't fun. Doesn't feel good to say no to someone, and I respect your honesty," Wilde's texts allegedly said. "Doesn't feel good to say no to someone, and I respect your honesty. I'm honored you were willing to go there with me, for me to tell a story with you. I'm gutted because it could have been something special."

Advertisement

Neither LaBeouf nor Wilde responded to additional requests for comment from Variety following Friday's story.

LaBeouf was eventually replaced in Don't Worry Darling by singer and actor Harry Styles.

The film, a romantic psychological thriller, is scheduled to have its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival on Sept. 5, and will have a theatrical release on Sept. 23.

Read More

'Confess, Fletch' trailer shows Jon Hamm reviving infamous reporter 'BioShock' movie in the works at Netflix Machine Gun Kelly, Travis Fimmel argue in new 'One Way' clip

Latest Headlines

'Confess, Fletch' trailer shows Jon Hamm reviving infamous reporter
Movies // 2 hours ago
'Confess, Fletch' trailer shows Jon Hamm reviving infamous reporter
Aug. 26 (UPI) -- The official trailer was for "Confess, Fletch" starring Jon Hamm, Marcia Gay Harden and Kyle MacLachlan.
Madelaine Petsch, Mena Massoud to star in Freevee's first holiday movie
Movies // 3 hours ago
Madelaine Petsch, Mena Massoud to star in Freevee's first holiday movie
Aug. 26 (UPI) -- "Riverdale" actress Madelaine Petsch and "Aladdin" alum Mena Massoud are set to star in Amazon Freevee's first original Christmas rom-com, "Hotel for the Holidays."
'BioShock' movie in the works at Netflix
Movies // 4 hours ago
'BioShock' movie in the works at Netflix
Aug. 26 (UPI) -- Francis Lawrence has signed on to direct the live-action film adaptation of the video game, "BioShock," for Netflix.
Movie review: 'Samaritan' asks provocative questions of exciting heroics
Movies // 20 hours ago
Movie review: 'Samaritan' asks provocative questions of exciting heroics
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 25 (UPI) -- "Samaritan" gives Sylvester Stallone a thrilling superhero role while deconstructing the role of superheroes in society.
Machine Gun Kelly, Travis Fimmel argue in new 'One Way' clip
Movies // 20 hours ago
Machine Gun Kelly, Travis Fimmel argue in new 'One Way' clip
Aug. 25 (UPI) -- A new clip from the upcoming film "One Way" was released Thursday, along with the film's official poster.
'White Noise' teaser: Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig star in Noah Baumbach film
Movies // 23 hours ago
'White Noise' teaser: Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig star in Noah Baumbach film
Aug. 25 (UPI) -- "White Noise," a new film based on the Don DeLillo novel and starring Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig, is coming to Netflix.
Sylvester Stallone: 'Samaritan' superhero is 'street-like,' grounded in reality
Movies // 1 day ago
Sylvester Stallone: 'Samaritan' superhero is 'street-like,' grounded in reality
NEW YORK, Aug. 25 (UPI) -- "Rocky" and "Rambo" icon Sylvester Stallone says his new movie, "Samaritan," stands apart from other superhero action-thriller stories because it is grounded in reality.
'Aquaman,' 'Shazam!' sequels move to March, Christmas
Movies // 1 day ago
'Aquaman,' 'Shazam!' sequels move to March, Christmas
Aug. 24 (UPI) -- Warner Bros. shuffled some release dates for its DC Comics movies on Wednesday. "Shazam! Fury of the Gods" now opens in March and "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" moves to Christmas 2023.
'Pinocchio' trailer sees Tom Hanks bring puppet to life
Movies // 1 day ago
'Pinocchio' trailer sees Tom Hanks bring puppet to life
Aug. 24 (UPI) -- Disney+ on Wednesday released a new trailer for its upcoming live-action adaptation of "Pinocchio" starring Tom Hanks.
'Blonde' photos explore Marilyn Monroe's romances
Movies // 1 day ago
'Blonde' photos explore Marilyn Monroe's romances
Aug. 24 (UPI) -- "Blonde," a new film starring Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe, is coming to Netflix in September.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Sylvester Stallone: 'Samaritan' superhero is 'street-like,' grounded in reality
Sylvester Stallone: 'Samaritan' superhero is 'street-like,' grounded in reality
Kelli Giddish to exit 'Law & Order: SVU' after 12 seasons
Kelli Giddish to exit 'Law & Order: SVU' after 12 seasons
Bill Nye: Science deniers can be convinced - over 2 years
Bill Nye: Science deniers can be convinced - over 2 years
Machine Gun Kelly, Travis Fimmel argue in new 'One Way' clip
Machine Gun Kelly, Travis Fimmel argue in new 'One Way' clip
Jonathan Knight confirms he married boyfriend Harley Rodriguez
Jonathan Knight confirms he married boyfriend Harley Rodriguez
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement